Multiple sources previously told PEOPLE that Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts broke things off a few weeks ago following a rocky patch in their relationship

Garrett Hedlund Arrested for Public Intoxication in Tenn. Following Split from Emma Roberts: Report

Garrett Hedlund attends the Inaugural Audio Up Christmas Gala brought to you by Fire & Flower Cannabis, Grover and SickKids. on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Garrett Hedlund has been arrested, according to TMZ.

On Saturday evening, the 37-year-old actor was reportedly arrested for public intoxication while in Franklin County, Tennessee.

Bond for the misdemeanor arrest had been set at $2,100, the outlet reported. When contacted by PEOPLE, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Hedlund was "no longer here."

A representative for Hedlund could not be reached for comment.

The news of Hedlund's arrest comes shortly after PEOPLE confirmed the actor had split from Emma Roberts. Together, the pair share 1-year-old son Rhodes.

Multiple sources told PEOPLE that the pair broke things off a few weeks ago, following a rocky patch in their relationship.

"It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard," an insider said.

Reps for Roberts, 30, and Hedlund did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Roberts and Hedlund, who began dating in March 2019, welcomed Rhodes in December 2020. The former couple then shared the baby's first photo and his name in January. "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," Roberts wrote at the time. "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Hedlund "totally stepped it up" to support the new mom after Roberts welcomed their son in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Having a newborn in the pandemic has been a lot harder than either of them expected, but they're really, really trying their best to figure things out," the source said. "Garrett totally stepped it up after Emma was still recovering after giving birth."

Added the insider: "He made sure that their house was stocked with things that Emma liked and needed so she felt comfortable. She's just starting to get back into a more 'normal' routine."

Hedlund's weekend arrest isn't the only legal trouble that the Troy and Friday Night Lights star is currently facing.

Earlier this week, the actor was sued two years after his DUI charge. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Hedlund is being sued for negligence by a mother and daughter who allege they were "severely" injured in a "horrible head-on crash" after Hedlund's blood alcohol level tested at .36 percent, four times the legal limit of .08.

The two are asking for punitive damages and a jury trial. Besides the mother and daughter, there were also two minors in the car at the time of the incident.

Hedlund was arrested on Jan. 24, 2020, and released on bail with a court date set for Feb. 25, according to previous court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The Triple Frontier actor later pleaded no contest to one count and was found guilty, while the second DUI charge was dismissed.