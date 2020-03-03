Gannon Stauch's Stepmother Waives Extradition to Colorado in First Court Appearance

Image zoom The Sun News/Myrtle Beach Online

The stepmother of 11-year-old Gannon Staunch appeared in a South Carolina courtroom on Tuesday, where she waived extradition to Colorado, where she faces charges of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death as well as tampering with a deceased body and physical evidence — and a possible life sentence if she’s convicted.

Letecia Stauch, whose age has not been released, appeared via closed circuit audio and video feeds before Judge Clifford Welsh, who explained the extradition process to her.

Stauch is wanted by authorities in Colorado, where she reported her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon, missing on Jan. 27.

Investigators believe Gannon was murdered, but have yet to disclose why they think this. Gannon’s remains have not been recovered.

Stauch, handcuffed and shackled, appeared in an orange prison jumpsuit during her extradition hearing in Myrtle Beach, where she was detained on Monday

By waiving her right to an extradition hearing, Stauch consents to being returned to Colorado for her impending arraignment.

The hearing was Stauch’s first appearance in court following her arrest. The Myrtle Beach Sun News recorded the proceedings.

Investigators in Colorado have said very little about the evidence they have against Stauch. A motive, if known, has not been revealed.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Stauch said that Colorado police were present for her arrest Monday — suggesting she could be on her way to Colorado already.

The hearing lasted less than five minutes and at one point, as she thought about about her decision to waive extradition, Stauch said, “Yeah, I didn’t run from you guys. I didn’t have any trouble from you guys.”

Staunch is being held without bond.

It was unclear Tuesday if she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.