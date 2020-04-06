Gannon Stauch's Stepmom Allegedly Killed Him in His Bedroom the Day She Reported Him Missing

Image zoom El Paso County Sheriffs Office

According to newly unsealed court documents, authorities believe that Gannon Stauch was murdered in his bedroom by his stepmother — allegedly on the very day she reported the 11-year-old boy missing.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of the arrest affidavit outlining the allegations against 36-year-old Letecia Stauch, who was arrested in March and has been charged with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and tampering, all stemming from the disappearance and murder of her stepson, Gannon.

The boy’s body was found March 20.

Stauch reported Gannon missing on Jan. 27, the day investigators believe he was murdered, according to the affidavit, which was unsealed by a judge on Friday.

“Evidence recovered from the residence and inside Gannon’s bedroom supports that a violent event occurred in the bedroom,” reads the affidavit, “which caused bloodshed, including blood spatter on the walls, and enough blood loss to stain his mattress, soak through the carpet, the carpet pad, and stain the concrete below his bed.”

Authorities allege the suspect discarded of the body the next day, after cleaning up the scene.

The affidavit reveals evidence was allegedly recovered from Stauch’s phone, including an internet history that includes searches for “police steps for our runaway,” “police steps for our missing child,” “find me a new husband book,” “I feel like I’m just a nanny not a step mom,” “husband uses me to babysit his kids,” “I’m just a glorified babysitter,” and “find a guy without kids.”

She also looked into jobs and apartments in Florida and California, it is alleged in the affidavit.

It is alleged in the affidavit that Letecia texted with her 17-year-old daughter before calling 911 to report Gannon missing, asking her to purchase trash bags, baking soda, and carpet powder. Investigators allege these items were used to clean up blood.

According to the affidavit, forensic teams found more than 50 droplets of blood in Gannon’s room, including inside the sockets of electrical outlets, in Gannon’s sneakers, and in Stauch’s automobile, where police believe the body remained for nearly 24 hours.

Recovered GPS data led police to the area where they believe she dumped the body. Several weeks later, she was being extradited back to Colorado following her arrest in South Carolina.

The affidavit does not explain how Gannon’s body ended up in Florida, where it was recently recovered.

But investigators do allege in the affidavit Stauch provided false information to them time and again, and adjusted her story about what happened to her stepson more than once – telling detectives at first that he had gone to a friend’s house and later claiming she was raped at gunpoint by an intruder who then fled with Gannon.

Police further allege that she amended details about her alibi.

Working with authorities, her husband, Eugene Albert Stauch, called Stauch — whom he’s initiated divorce proceedings against — who again changed her story in a recorded conversation.

She told Eugene, according to the affidavit, that a man lying in the middle of the road jumped into her slowed car and raped her before abducting Gannon.

Police note there were no injuries found on Stauch’s body to support any claims she was attacked.

At another point, it is alleged in the affidavit, she told police Gannon fell from his bike and injured his head before being abducted by two men who pulled up in a car.

The affidavit notes that Stauch “brought notes” to her interviews with investigators, which, the document explains, is “extremely rare.”

The affidavit also indicates Stauch has repeatedly denied having anything to do with Gannon’s disappearance or death.

Stauch is being held without bond, according to jail records. She has not yet entered pleas to the charges she faces.

Her attorney, Kathryn Strobel, has not returned PEOPLE’s requests for comment.