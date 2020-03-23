Gannon Stauch’s Father Issues Statement After Son’s Remains Are Found as Estranged Wife Sits in Jail

Image zoom Gannon Stauch El Paso County Sheriffs Office

The father of Colorado Springs boy Gannon Stauch released a statement Sunday expressing his gratitude and appreciation for the support he received during the long search for his 11-year-old son.

His statement was released two days after human remains were found in Florida and tentatively identified as Gannon. Gannon’s stepmother, Letecia “Tecia” Stauch, has been charged in connection with the boy’s death.

“As you can tell from the initial missing child report, to the arrest and charges in early March, and now the wonderful, yet gut-wrenching news that Gannon’s body has been recovered, this has been a heartbreaking and absolutely devastating time period in my life,” Al Stauch wrote in a statement posted on the Facebook page of Restoration Church in Colorado Springs, where he attends.

RELATED: Stepmom Accused of Killing Colo. Boy Gannon Stauch Reportedly Slips Out of Handcuffs, Attacks Cop

Image zoom Gannon and his mother Landen Hiott Facebook

On March 18, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced they had been contacted by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office about remains found in Pace, Florida.

“An autopsy was performed by the District One Medical Examiner and the deceased male has been tentatively identified as Gannon Stauch,” according to a sheriff’s office press release obtained by PEOPLE. “We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Gannon.”

According to Sgt. Rich Aloy of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were found by a work crew from the Florida Department of Transportation working Highway 90, near the Escambia River Bridge.

“They found a body and contacted us,” Sgt. Aloy told PEOPLE. “It is a long bridge — [the body] was along the side of the bridge, but not in the water. We don’t know when the body was placed there.”

The remains were found between 9 and 10 a.m. on March 17.

The cause of death is still undetermined.

In early March, Letecia Stauch was charged with murder, child abuse and tampering charges in connection with Gannon’s death. On Friday, the 4th judicial district attorney filed additional charges against Stauch, which included one count of first-degree murder after deliberation and eight counts of committing a crime of violence, the Denver Post reports.

More than 107 search warrants have been filed in the case, the Post reports.

Image zoom Letecia "Tecia" Stauch

RELATED: Gannon Stauch’s Stepmother Waives Extradition to Colorado in First Court Appearance

Gannon was reported missing on Jan. 27 by his stepmom. Initially, the sheriff’s office described Gannon as a “runaway,” but on January 30, his status changed to missing and endangered.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities have not revealed details about what evidence they allegedly have against Stauch, and a motive has not been publicly discussed.

The press release indicated Stauch may have been in Florida from Feb. 3 to 5.