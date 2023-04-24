Stepmother Accused of Killing Colo. Boy Gannon Stauch Allegedly Searched 'I Don't Like My Stepson'

Leticia Stauch is charged with first degree murder in the Jan. 27, 2020, death of her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch

By Nicole Acosta
Published on April 24, 2023 01:23 PM
Gannon Stauch; Letecia Stauch
Gannon Stauch; Letecia Stauch. Photo: El Paso County Sheriff's Office; El Paso County Sheriff's Office via AP

Leticia Stauch's murder trial resumed Friday, with jurors hearing an interview between an FBI agent and the Colorado woman in which she was confronted with evidence allegedly revealing she knew more about her 11-year-old stepson's disappearance than she'd initially claimed.

Jurors heard a five-hour recording of the interrogation of Stauch by FBI agent Jonathan Grusing, who questioned the accused stepmom at the Myrtle Beach Police Department in South Carolina shortly after her arrest on murder charges on March 2, 2020, the Colorado Springs Gazette reports.

During the interrogation recording, Grusing hints he has a hunch Stauch is withholding information. At one point, he tells her about internet search data he had obtained from her phone, which allegedly included phrases such as "I don't like my stepson" and "blood spurting from arterial bleed," according to the outlet.

About two weeks later, on March 17, 2020, Gannon Stauch's remains were found in Florida, PEOPLE previously reported.

Stauch, 39, is currently on trial in Colorado Springs, Colo., where she is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Gannon's death.

According to the arrest affidavit previously obtained by PEOPLE, Stauch reported Gannon missing on Jan. 27, the day prosecutors allege she killed the boy.

"Evidence recovered from the residence and inside Gannon's bedroom supports that a violent event occurred in the bedroom," reads the affidavit, "which caused bloodshed, including blood spatter on the walls, and enough blood loss to stain his mattress, soak through the carpet, the carpet pad, and stain the concrete below his bed."

Stauch has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, The Denver Post reports.

During opening statements earlier this month, District Attorney Michael Allen claimed that Stauch stabbed Gannon 18 times, then shot him three times, The Gazette reports. Allen also said that during the trial, he would prove she was sane during the killing.

Stauch's defense attorney Will Cook said she was sexually abused as a child, which caused her to develop dissociative identity disorder, formerly known as multiple personality disorder.

But Allen countered, "The defendant took very deliberate action," The Denver Post reports. "She decided to hide her crimes from the world," Allen added.

According to online court records previously obtained by PEOPLE, Gannon's father, Eugene Albert Stauch, filed for divorce from Stauch in March 2020.

The trial is expected to last between six and eight weeks.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

