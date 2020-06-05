Gannon Stauch's Stepmom, Accused in Colo. Boy's Killing, Planned to Escape Jail: Affidavit

Authorities allege that Letecia Stauch, the Colorado woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, was planning an escape from jail, and allegedly sought assistance from a fellow inmate.

The 36-year-old stepmother, already accused of attacking a deputy in March during her extradition from South Carolina, faces murder, child abuse and tampering charges for allegedly murdering Gannon in late January — on the same day she reported him missing.

Now, Stauch faces a new charge — solicitation to commit escape — after another inmate came forward, revealing her alleged plans to squeeze through her cell's window.

According to a copy of the probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, Stauch allegedly secretly slipped notes to the other inmate, asking for her help in escaping from the El Paso County Jail in Colorado Springs.

Stauch, who has no regular contact with the others incarcerated there, allegedly sneaked the notes through the crack beneath the other inmate's cell door. The affidavit alleges Stauch's notes included drawings and other plans, as well as a key request: that the other inmate somehow provide her with the broken end of a broom.

The other inmate, according to the affidavit, had regular access to a broom every day during her "time out" of her cell.

Stauch allegedly wrote in one of the notes that she needed the broom piece to smash open her cell window, noting she had already taken measurements of the window and believed she could fit her body through.

One of the notes Stauch allegedly wrote references a bank account containing $75,000 — set up to fund her defense — which, she explains in the note, she'd "much rather use ... to survive, if you know what I mean."

In the letter, she allegedly assures the other inmate "You have my word to make sure we are MIA. I got us covered."

The affidavit alleges the prison break was planned for early May. The other inmate came forward with the notes, telling investigators she wanted no part of Stauch's alleged plan.

In one of the letters, Stauch allegedly wrote she was "dead serious" about the plan. A note recovered from Stauch's cell, allegedly intended for her daughter, cautioned that if "something comes up on the news like she is no longer in jail or is missing to not be afraid," the affidavit states.

"The author wrote for this person to just keep normal and focused, underlining these comments," the affidavit reads. "She wrote for this person to trust her on this and underlined it."

Stauch reported Gannon missing on Jan. 27, the day investigators believe he was murdered, according to a previously released affidavit.

"Evidence recovered from the residence and inside Gannon's bedroom supports that a violent event occurred in the bedroom," reads the affidavit, "which caused bloodshed, including blood spatter on the walls, and enough blood loss to stain his mattress, soak through the carpet, the carpet pad, and stain the concrete below his bed."

The boy's body was found March 20 under a bridge in Florida.

Stauch is set to appear in court for a status conference later on Friday.

Authorities allege she discarded the boy's body the day after the killing after cleaning up the scene.

The previously released affidavit reveals evidence was allegedly recovered from Stauch's phone, including an internet history that includes searches for "police steps for our runaway," "police steps for our missing child," "find me a new husband book," "I feel like I'm just a nanny not a step mom," "husband uses me to babysit his kids," "I'm just a glorified babysitter," and "find a guy without kids."

She also looked into jobs and apartments in Florida and California, the affidavit alleges.

It further alleges Letecia texted with her 17-year-old daughter before calling 911 to report Gannon missing, asking her to purchase trash bags, baking soda, and carpet powder. Investigators allege these items were used to clean up blood.

According to that affidavit, forensic teams found more than 50 droplets of blood in Gannon’s room, including inside the sockets of electrical outlets, in Gannon's sneakers, and in Stauch's automobile, where police believe the body remained for nearly 24 hours.