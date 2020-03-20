Remains Tentatively Identified as Missing Colorado Boy Gannon Stauch's Are Found in Florida

Image zoom Gannon Stauch El Paso County Sheriffs Office

Remains have been located in Florida that police have tentatively identified as belonging to Gannon Stauch, a missing 11-year-old Colorado boy, the El Paso County Sheriff of Colorado announced on Twitter.

Prior to the discovery, Gannon, who was reported missing Jan. 27, had been presumed dead.

His stepmother, Letecia “Tecia” Stauch, was arrested in early March on murder, child abuse and tampering charges in connection with his death.

Authorities have not revealed details about what evidence they allegedly have against Stauch, and a motive has not been publicly discussed. A tweet from the El Paso County Sheriff announcing the presumed discovery of Gannon’s remains said, “There is a gag order in effect for this case so we cannot go into any details.”

A press release from the El Paso County Sheriff says the office was contacted by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida after that office responded to a call about a deceased juvenile male in Pace. After an autopsy, the remains were tentatively identified as Gannon’s.

Initial reports from the sheriff’s office described Gannon as a “runaway,” but on January 30, the agency’s social media posts shifted to describe him as missing and endangered.

The boy’s disappearance shook the bedroom community of Fountain where Gannon lived with his father, stepmother and siblings.

After Stauch’s arrest, Gannon’s father, Eugene Albert Stauch initiated divorce proceedings against her, according to online court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Leticia Stauch is being held without bond, according to jail records. She has not yet entered pleas to the charges she faces.

Her attorney, Kathryn Strobel, has not returned PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Authorities ask anyone who saw Letecia Stauch in Pace or Pensacola, Florida, during the time frame of February 3 to 5 to contact call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.