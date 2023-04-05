Gannon Stauch's Dad Testifies at Ex's Murder Trial, Boy's Last Words Were: 'I'm Going to Finish Watching Pokemon'

Al Stauch was the first witness to testify in the murder trial of Letecia Stauch, who's accused of stabbing stepson Gannon Stauch 18 times before shooting him

By KC Baker
Published on April 5, 2023 01:55 PM
Gannon Stauch, Letecia Stauch
Gannon Stauch and Tecia Stauch. Photo: El Paso County Sheriff's Office

When Al Stauch left for a National Guard work trip in Jan. 2020, he had no idea it would be the last time he would ever see his 11-year-old son, Gannon.

After hugging Gannon and affectionately running his fingers through his hair, Al told his son he loved him, he testified Tuesday at the murder trial of his ex-wife, Letecia Stauch, who is accused of killing the boy, KKTV reports.

"You're always going to be in my heart, and I'm going to be in your heart," he told his son just before he left for the Denver airport on Jan. 25, 2020, he testified Tuesday, KOAA reports.

Gannon replied, "'OK, daddy, I love you and I'm going to finish watching Pokemon,'" Al said. "I remember it like it was yesterday."

Two days after Al left, Gannon was stabbed 18 times and then fatally shot — allegedly by his stepmother, who is on trial for murdering him.

Al was the first witness to testify in the trial of Letecia, a Colorado woman charged with first-degree murder in connection with Gannon's Jan. 27, 2020, death.

According to the arrest affidavit previously obtained by PEOPLE, Letecia reported Gannon missing on Jan. 27, the day prosecutors allege she killed the boy.

Gannon Stauch; Letecia Stauch
Gannon Stauch; Letecia Stauch. El Paso County Sheriff's Office; El Paso County Sheriff's Office via AP

On March 17, 2020, Gannon's remains were found in Florida, and Letecia was charged with first-degree murder.

Letecia has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, The Denver Post reports.

Letecia has sat in court with her hair covering her face, KKTV reports.

Dad's Suspicions Were Aroused by Rental Car

When Al took the stand, District Attorney Michael Allen asked him to identify a picture of his son, KKTV reports.

"That's my boy," Al said, struggling to hold back tears.

As soon as Al found out that Gannon was missing, he rushed back to Colorado.

He testified that he thought it was odd that Letecia picked him up in a rental car, saying she was worried about racking up too many miles on her own leased car, KOAA reports.

"In these moments, when it's an emergency, miles on the car don't matter," he testified. "In the moment, I was like, 'Do whatever you want.'"

She allegedly said she left her car at French Elementary School in Security-Widefield, where she worked at the time, KOAA reports.

But when Al was driving around the area searching for Gannon and drove by the school and didn't see her car, he immediately became suspicious, he testified.

"I drove around the school three times just to make sure I didn't miss it," Al testified. "That was the key moment. She knows more than she's telling me."

Right after that, he called the Sheriff's Office to tell them about his suspicions, KOAA reports.

Father Worked with Investigators Against Then-Wife

Later on, he worked with investigators and made tape-recorded calls with Letecia with authorities on the line, 9News reports.

On Tuesday, jurors heard audio from some of those calls.

Letecia had said that a man broke into their home, raped her and kidnapped Gannon, 9News reports.

When he asked her why there was no sign of the attack inside the home, she said, "I cleaned it up," he testified, 9News reports.

"My first impression was that it was a bulls--t story," he testified, KOAA reports.

As the conversation continued, Al asked Leticia point blank if she had killed Gannon, KOAA reports.

"Did I kill Gannon?" she replied. "The answer is no. I can't believe you asked me this."

He said, "There's a lot of unknowns. This is the fourth version of the same story… I just don't know what the hell is going on."

"I loved Gannon," she said during the call. "I would never want to hurt Gannon."

Prosecutors have said in the affidavit that they have a lot of evidence of a brutal crime inside Gannon's room.

"Evidence recovered from the residence and inside Gannon's bedroom supports that a violent event occurred in the bedroom," according to the affidavit.

This "caused bloodshed, including blood spatter on the walls, and enough blood loss to stain his mattress, soak through the carpet, the carpet pad, and stain the concrete below his bed."

According to the affidavit, Letecia asked her 17-year-old daughter to purchase trash bags, baking soda and carpet powder before calling 911 to report Gannon missing. Investigators said these items were used to clean up blood.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to online court records previously obtained by PEOPLE, Al filed for divorce from Letecia in March 2020.

The trial is expected to last between six and eight weeks.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Gannon Stauch; Letecia Stauch
Stepmom Stabbed Boy 18 Times Before Shooting Him. Her Lawyer Says She Has Dissociative Identity Disorder
Gannon Stauch
Gannon Stauch's Stepmom Allegedly Killed Him in His Bedroom the Day She Reported Him Missing
Gannon Stauch
Gannon Stauch's Stepmom, Accused in Colo. Boy's Killing, Planned to Escape Jail: Affidavit
Taylen Mosley
Before Fla. Boy Was Found in Alligator's Jaws, Police Allege Father Threw Him into Lake After Killing Child's Mom
Taylen Mosley
Fundraiser for Boy Found in Alligator's Mouth and His Slain Mom Surpasses Initial Goal, as Dad Is Jailed
Michael Steven Montgomery is with Steve Cozzi.. https://www.facebook.com/michael.montgomery.568632/posts/pfbid02RJv62G4ztwUkNu7uB7p4uT7tJD7s9rgvyCUgz49sNhZEzaa6nFvC5afYCvvBhipUl. Fla. Plastic Surgeon Allegedly Killed Lawyer Representing Former Co-Workers He Was Suing
Fla. Plastic Surgeon Allegedly Killed Lawyer Representing Former Co-Workers He Was Suing
James Craig and Angela Craig
Dentist Accused of Poisoning Wife Allegedly Drugged Her Years Ago, Had Pornography Addiction
James Toliver Craig, A Colorado dentist was arrested early Sunday morning on murder charges in the poisoning death of his wife
Colo. Dentist Accused of Poisoning His Wife in 'Complex and Calculated Murder': Police
James Irven Staley, III and 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel
Texas Toddler Was Smothered to Death by Mom's Boyfriend, Who Staged Scene to Look Like Child Fell from Crib
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby: How Authorities Zeroed in on British Nurse Accused of Murdering Infants in Neonatal Unit
Alex Murdaugh and his defense attorney Jim Griffin listen to testimony during Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, in Walterboro, S.C.
Murdaugh Murders: A Complete Timeline of Alex Murdaugh's Trial
Kaivon Washington
Man Charged in Rape of Slain LSU Student Madison Brooks Faces New Rape Charge in Separate Case
Tristyn Bailey, Aiden Fucci
Aiden Fucci Pleads Guilty to Murder for Stabbing 13-Year-Old Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey 114 Times
Julissa Thaler, Eli Hart
Minnesota Mom Convicted of Murdering Her 6-Year-Old Son After Going to Gun Range for Shooting Practice
January 18, 2023: Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse with his legal team including Dick Harpootlian, middle, and Jim Griffin, right, as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman in a December hearing.
Alex Murdaugh's Surviving Son Buster Is on Witness List for Father's Highly Anticipated Murder Trial
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Inside the Case Against Bryan Kohberger: Legal Experts Weigh in on Idaho Murders