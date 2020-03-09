Gannon Stauch's Dad Files for Divorce from Stepmom After She's Accused of Killing Missing Boy

Image zoom Eugene Albert Stauch and Letecia Stauch

Late last week in Colorado, Eugene Albert Stauch initiated divorce proceedings against the woman accused of murdering his 11-year-old son, Gannon.

PEOPLE obtained online court records that confirm Staunch, 37, filed for divorce from his wife, Letecia Staunch, 36, on Thursday — just days after authorities detained her in South Carolina.

Letecia Staunch was extradited last week to Colorado to face first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and tampering charges, all stemming from the disappearance and presumed murder of her step-son, Gannon Stauch.

RELATED: Stepmother of Missing Colo. 11-Year-Old Gannon Stauch Charged with Murder, Boy’s Body Not Yet Found

The stepmother has yet to enter pleas to the charges against her, and remains in custody without bond.

Her attorney, Kathryn Strobel, did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The online court records indicate that the first hearing in the divorce case is scheduled for March 17.

Letecia Stauch reported Gannon missing on Jan. 27.

Image zoom Gannon Stauch El Paso County Sheriffs Office

Investigators believe Gannon was murdered, but have yet to disclose why they think this.

RELATED: Gannon Stauch’s Stepmother Waives Extradition to Colorado in First Court Appearance

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police in Colorado have said very little about the evidence they have against Stauch.

A motive, if known, has not been revealed.

Image zoom Letecia Stauch

RELATED: Gannon Stauch’s Mom Mourns Death of ‘Hero’ Son, Says Colo. Boy’s Death Is ‘a Nightmare’

According to reports, Letecia Stauch allegedly attacked a deputy during her extradition from South Carolina.

KKTV and KUSA, citing sources familiar with the incident, report Stauch allegedly slipped free from her handcuffs and attacked one of the deputies inside the van that was transporting her back to Colorado.

The extent of the deputy’s injuries was not clear.

It was also unclear if Stauch will face charges stemming from the alleged attack.

Sgt. Deborah Mynatt of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE the office isn’t commenting on the extradition because it’s part of the ongoing investigation.