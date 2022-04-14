Game of Thrones Actor Joseph Gatt Arrested for Alleged 'Sexually Explicit Communication with a Minor'

"They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless," Joseph Gatt said in an Instagram statement Wednesday regarding the accusations against him

Actor Joseph Gatt is under investigation for alleged inappropriate communication with a minor, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday.

Gatt, known for his role as Thenn Warg in HBO's Game of Thrones, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. on April 6 after Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force executed a warrant at his home, LAPD said in a news release Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police served the warrant after receiving a tip that Gatt "had been engaged in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines," the release added. He was arrested on a felony warrant for contact with a minor for sexual offense.

The actor was released on the same day of his arrest after posting a $5,000 bail, per the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Inmate Information Center.

Gatt denied the allegations against him in a statement shared on Instagram Wednesday.

"I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently leveled against me," he began. "They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless. I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today's press release."

Gatt went on to say that he is "fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this."

"I look forward to clearing my good name," he continued.

Gatt concluded, "Thank you to all of my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media."

A representative for Gatt did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Andrew Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit with His Accuser Virginia Giuffre

In its release, the LAPD asked the public to report "any suspected inappropriate contact with a minor or knowledge of child sexual abuse material on the Internet."

Those with any information on Gatt's case are urged to contact Detective Denos Amarantos at 562-624-4027 during business hours and 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247) after hours and on weekends.

The department also provided information for those who want to make an anonymous tip, encouraging them to contact the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477), visit www.lacrimestoppers.org or lapdonline.org.

The LAPD tells PEOPLE it does not have further details to add.