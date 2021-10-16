The visit comes just a few days after a medical examiner announced that Gabby Petito died from strangulation

Gabby Petito's Family Visits Lake Where She Once Stopped After Picking Up Her Remains

Gabby Petito's parents are visiting a place that reminds them of their late daughter.

On Friday, her father Joseph Petito shared an image of Jenny Lake in Wyoming — a location he said his daughter once visited.

In the photo, snowcapped mountains loom over the calm, crystal blue water.

"I now know why you came here," Joseph wrote on Twitter. "#gabbypetito has a beautiful view from now on. Love you, and miss you."

Earlier this week, Gabby's parents traveled to Wyoming to bring her remains back to New York, a representative for the family told NBC News.

During a press conference on Tuesday, a medical examiner announced that the 22-year-old had died by strangulation. The full autopsy results came more than three weeks after her body was found in Grand Teton National Park.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue told members of the media on Tuesday that under Wyoming state law, he is unable to divulge many details of the autopsy. He declined to share whether Petito was manually strangled or if an item was used, however, he confirmed that her body was outside for three to four weeks.

This week, a few of Gabby's friends spoke with PEOPLE following the news of her manner of death.

"It makes me sick to my stomach," friend Alyssa Chen told PEOPLE. "I wonder what was going through her mind, knowing she was probably about to die. She must have been so scared."

Gabby and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, had embarked on a cross-country journey in July, traveling from Florida to New York in their white Ford van, then heading west. Gabby documented their adventures on her YouTube channel and planned to start a blog about their new "vandwelling" lifestyle.

The couple's travels appeared to be going well until late August, when Gabby's mother, Nicole Schmidt, stopped hearing from her while she was staying in Grand Teton National Park. More than two weeks after their last conversation, Schmidt learned that Laundrie had quietly returned to his parents' Florida home without her daughter.

Gabby wasn't reported missing until Sept. 11, 10 days after Laundrie allegedly arrived back in Florida. On Sept. 15, he was named a person of interest in his fiancée's disappearance.

For the first several days of Gabby's missing person case, investigators say they tried unsuccessfully to speak with Laundrie and his parents. They were directed to the family's attorney, who had instructed his clients not to speak.

On Sept. 17, the Laundrie family spoke with the FBI for the first time — but instead of getting answers about Gabby's disappearance, investigators say they were informed that Laundrie himself had now gone missing, launching a second missing persons case to locate Gabby's fiancé.

As of Thursday, Laundrie has still not been located despite exhaustive searches in a Florida wildlife preserve, where he is believed to have gone hiking on the day that he vanished.