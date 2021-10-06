Gabrielle Petito's family alleges that Brian Laundrie stole his slain girlfriend’s credit card to travel home to Florida at the beginning of September

Gabby Petito's Family Says Brian Laundrie Stole Her Credit Card to Go Home to Florida

The family of Gabby Petito believes that her fiancé Brian Laundrie stole her credit card to travel home to Florida after Petito died.

During Tuesday's episode of Dr. Phil, family spokesperson Richard Stafford told Dr. Phil McGraw that they believe that Laundrie used the card to cover his expenses to drive back to North Port, Fla. -- and then evaded authorities when he arrived home. (A clip of the episode is shown below.)

He used her credit card to get home and then ran from the police," Stafford alleged on the show. "That's going to show a lot what he was thinking back then."

In a two-day appearance on Dr. Phil, Petito's parents and stepparents appeared together. On the show, McGraw discussed the case with Petito's mother Nicole Schmidt, stepfather Jim Schmidt, father Joe Petito and stepmother Tara Petito. They all urged Laundrie to turn himself in to authorities.

Laundrie, 23, is the subject of a nationwide manhunt after the death Petito, whose body was found in Wyoming last month. Authorities have said Petito died by homicide but have not released a cause of death. Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case but not a suspect.

Laundrie is also wanted by the FBI on an active arrest warrant issued in late September on allegations of unauthorized use of a debit card, which the family believes was Petito's.

Investigators believe that Petito died sometime between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30, before Laundrie drove back to his family's home. He has not spoken to authorities about what happened on his trip. His last known interaction with law enforcement was during an August 12 incident when police in Moab, Utah, investigated a possible domestic violence case between the couple in which a 911 caller said that he witnessed Laundrie "slapping" Petito.

Police believe the relationship between the couple became more strained during their tragic road trip, according to a search warrant connected to the case.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.