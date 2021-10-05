In a joint TV appearance, Gabby Petito's family members spoke out about her death and the disappearance of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito's Stepmom Tells Brian Laundrie: 'If You Truly Love Her, Turn Yourself In'

The parents and stepparents of Gabby Petito are speaking out — and urging her fiancé Brian Laundrie, if he is still alive, to come out of hiding and face justice.

In a two-day appearance on Dr. Phil, Gabby's family appears together. On the show, Dr. Phil McGraw discusses the case with Gabby's mother Nicole Schmidt, stepfather Jim Schmidt, father Joe Petito and stepmother Tara Petito. (An exclusive clip of the show appears above.)

During the two episodes — airing on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons — Gabby's family members discuss her life and death, and talk about the heartbreaking moment when her stepfather had to identify her body.

When McGraw asks what they would say to Laundrie if he were watching the show, Joe Petito initially mumbles "this is where I should watch my mouth," before saying that Laundrie, 23, should turn himself in.

"We want to know the truth," says Gabby's mother, Nicole Smith.

Adds Gabby's stepmother, Tara Petito: "If you truly love her, you'll turn yourself in."

"You're only making it worse," adds stepfather Jim Schmidt. "For us and for yourself and your family. Let us have some closure. Let us move on and be able to remember Gabby for all the wonderful memories we had with her. Turn yourself in."

Laundrie, 23, is the subject of a nationwide manhunt after the death Gabby, whose body was found in Wyoming last month. Authorities have said Gabby died by homicide but have not released a cause of death. Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case but not a suspect.

Laundrie is also wanted by the FBI on an active arrest warrant issued in late September on allegations of unauthorized use of a debit card.

Investigators believe that Gabby died sometime between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30. Laundrie drove back to his family's home in North Port, Fla. He has not spoken to authorities about what happened on his trip. His last known interaction with law enforcement was during an August 12 incident when police in Moab, Utah, investigated a possible domestic violence case between the couple.

Police believe the relationship between the couple became more strained during their tragic road trip, according to a newly unsealed search warrant connected to the case.