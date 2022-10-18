Surveillance footage that was captured just before Gabby Petito's murder has surfaced.

In the new clip, obtained by Fox News Digital, Petito's 2021 Ford Transit is seen pulling into a parking lot for a Whole Foods store in Jackson, Wyoming at 2:11 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2021.

Though there is no audio, Petito and her fiancé and killer Brian Laundrie, are seen entering the store before they walk around for roughly 15 minutes. Laundrie was wearing sunglasses and a hat, and Petito is seen in shorts and a hoodie, carrying a tote bag.

Per the outlet, they bought cheese and coffee before they walked out of a different door than the one they entered.

They walk back to the van and leave the parking lot 20 minutes later — heading to Highway 89, which runs into Bridger-Teton National Forest — the site where Petito's remains were recovered.

Petito and Laundrie posted a YouTube video last Aug. 19, documenting the beginning of their first cross-country journey together as they embarked on "van life."

She was officially reported missing on Sept. 11, 2021. PEOPLE confirmed with the Suffolk County Police Department at the time that Petito had last verbally contacted her relatives on Aug. 25, when she was near Grand Teton National Park in Jackson, Wyoming.

Laundrie was later named a person of interest in Petito's disappearance, according to authorities in Florida, where Laundrie and Petito had been living before their trip.

By Sept. 17, 2021, Laundrie had also gone missing and North Porth Police said in a statement that they, along with the FBI, were searching for him and Petito.

The FBI confirmed on Sept. 21, 2021, that Petito's body was found near Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. According to a tweet by the FBI's Denver field office, Petito died by homicide.

A funeral for Petito was held on Sept. 26, 2021, in Holbrook, N.Y. Her fatherJoe Petito thanked everyone for their support in wake of his daughter's disappearance, then asked them not to be sad, but rather "inspired" by Petito and all she embodied.

Petito died from strangulation, a medical examiner announced in a press conference on Oct. 12, 2021. The full autopsy results arrived more than three weeks after her body was found in Grand Teton National Park.

On Oct. 21, 2021, the FBI confirmed that partial human remains found a day before in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park belonged to Laundrie.

Authorities located Laundrie's remains next to a backpack and a notebook.

He died from a gunshot wound to the head, family attorney Steven Bertolino announced in 2021. His death was ruled a suicide.

On Jan. 21, 2022, the FBI revealed that a notebook found near Laundrie's remains included a written confession taking responsibility for his fiancée's death. With authorities naming Laundrie the sole person connected to Petito's death, the months-long case that captivated the nation came to a close.