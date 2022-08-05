Gabby Petito's Mother Makes $100,000 Donation to Combat Domestic Violence

Nichole Schmidt said her daughter Gabby Petito "touched the world"

By Steve Helling
Published on August 5, 2022 03:57 PM
Gabby Petito
Gabby Petito. Photo: Gabby Petito Instagram

The mother of Gabby Petito is channeling her grief into advocacy — and hoping to help others escape from domestic violence.

On Thursday, Nichole Schmidt announced that The Gabby Petito Foundation would make a $100,000 donation to the National Domestic Violence Hotline as part of the organization's "Hope Can't Wait" initiative.

The intent: to give other victims the resources to protect themselves and escape violent relationships.

"We're trying to do good for Gabby, and for everybody else," Schmidt told NBC's Today. "Our story begins because of domestic violence tragedy, and we don't want to see that happen to anybody else."

Schmidt learned that her daughter was in an abusive relationship in 2021, after Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie spent the summer traveling across the country in a white van together, documenting their adventures on YouTube along the way.

Soon, Petito stopped responding to messages. On Sept. 1, Laundrie quietly returned to his parents' home in North Port, Fla., with their van but without Petito. Ten days later, Schmidt reported her daughter missing.

Nichole Schmidt, mother of Gabby Petito, whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, speaks alongside, from left, Tara Petito, stepmother, Jim Schmidt, stepfather, and Joseph Petito, father, during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Bohemia, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Gabby Petito's parents and stepparents at a press conference in September 2021. AP Photo/John Minchillo

On Sept. 19, Petito's body was discovered in Grand Teton National Park. Her death was declared a homicide by the county coroner shortly after, and on Oct. 12, it was revealed that she died from strangulation.

Days after Petito's body was discovered, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a warrant for Laundrie's arrest in relation to activities that occurred after Petito's death — not for her death itself.

Laundrie was never arrested on the Wyoming charges or charged with the disappearance and murder of Petito. On Oct. 20, his remains were discovered in a Florida nature park alongside his backpack and notebook. He had killed himself and left behind a confession about killing Petito.

While Schmidt and the rest of Petito's family have been devastated by their loss, they also intend to make an impact on other people

"She touched the world, right?" Schmidt told Today. "This whole tragedy that happened is for a higher purpose. That's what keeps me going."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito's Mom Calls Brian Laundrie's Notebook Confession 'Ridiculous': 'Wanted to Look Like the Good Guy'
Gabby Petito
Brian Laundrie's Notebook Confession Reveals He Murdered Fiancée Gabby Petito
Gabby Petito
Gabby Petito's Family Launches Foundation Aimed at 'Preventing This from Happening to Someone Else'
Terrica Leeanice Williams, Christopher Williams
Ga. Army Soldier Chased Wife into Shopping Center Before Fatally Shooting Her in Murder-Suicide
Nicole Mokeme
Maine Social Activist Was Allegedly Murdered in Intentional Hit-and-Run by Boyfriend, Who Then Fled to Mexico
Gabrielle Petito
A Complete Timeline of the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Case, from 'Van Life' Journey to Notebook Confession
Brian Laundrie
'Narcissists Rewrite History': Gabby Petito's Mom Responds to Brian Laundrie's Notebook Confession
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Nev. Police Officer Fatally Shot Daughter, 12, and Injured Wife and Son Before Turning Gun on Himself
Dawn Gillard's children Katelynn, Ronald, and Joshua. All four were killed by her husband (the children's dad).. https://www.gofundme.com/f/gillard-family-memorial-support
Man Who Allegedly Killed Wife, 3 Kids in May Was Recently Charged After Suicide Attempt
Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie
Brian Laundrie's Notebook Reveals Confession to Killing Gabby Petito: 'I Ended Her Life'
Gabby Petito
Gabby Petito's Mother Files Lawsuit Against Estate of Brian Laundrie, Seeks $30,000 in Damages
Gabby Petito
Judge Calls Brian Laundrie's Family's Alleged Actions 'Callous and Cruel,' Denies Motion to Dismiss Suit
Gabby Petito
Brian Laundrie's Parents Skipped Hearing on Civil Lawsuit Alleging They Covered Up Gabby Petito's Murder
gabby petito
Brian Laundrie's Parents 'Knew the Whereabouts' of Gabby Petito's Body When They Vacationed with Him: Suit
Destini Smothers
N.Y. Mom Was Found Slain in Trunk 20 Months Ago. Her Common-Law Husband Was Just Charged in Florida
Miles Bridges
Miles Bridges' Wife Posts Photos of Alleged Domestic Violence Injuries: 'Can't Be Silent Anymore'