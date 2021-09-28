Gun Violence Awareness Music Video That Starred Gabby Petito Resurfaces After Her Death

Eight years before her death, Gabby Petito appeared in a music video that raises awareness about violence against children and victims of gun violence.

Deb Henson of Long Island, New York released "Irreplaceable" — a visual that has since resurfaced amid news of Petito's death — a year after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newton, Connecticut, News 12 Bronx reported. Henson, a singer and songwriter, produced and performed the emotional track in a music video that a 14-year-old Gabby and her stepbrothers Joseph and Derek Petito also appeared in.

"It's not easy getting by, living each day without you. No one knows the way that I feel, the depth of being alone," the ballad begins. The footage follows an adult woman walking alone on a beach, remembering visions of a young son she lost, alluding to an unseen school shooting after scenes of a busy morning and drop-off.

Later in the clip, other children hold up signs with messages like "I deserve a future," "No more violence against kids" and "Protect us." Then, a teenage Petito makes a cameo, lounging in the grass with a notepad and later holding up a sign reading "I'm irreplaceable."

Gabby Petito in music video Credit: Irreplaceable/Youtube

Reflecting on production, Henson told PEOPLE the video was shot over a picture-perfect weekend in Long Island and that the lyrics hit harder than ever in the wake of Petito's death at age 22.

"Watching the video now truly breaks my heart, and has had a profound effect on me. It's hard to comprehend how and why [she died]," Henson says. "I haven't stopped thinking about Gabby since I found out."

While filming the video with the Petito kids and other children from the neighborhood, the singer said that Gabby lifted everyone's spirits with her bright personality.

"Working with Gabby was awesome. She was just a sweet girl who wanted to help and be involved," Henson says. "She was full of love for everyone. I think that's why this story has resonated. You can feel her love for life."

"It's profound and ironic that she was in this specific video," she continues. "Her family are good people and don't deserve such agony and tragedy, no one does. I know her family will find the positive eventually and do great things in the name of Gabby."

Gabby Petito Credit: Joseph Petito Twitter

Now, Henson has rededicated the song in the young woman's honor, and pledged to donate all proceeds from downloads of "Irreplaceable" to the Gabby Petito Foundation.

On Sept. 19, authorities announced that the body found in Grand Teton National Park over the weekend has been positively identified as Gabby, who was last heard from in late August during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

According to a tweet by the FBI's Denver field office, Petito died by homicide. Authorities have not released a cause of death, but named Laundrie as a person of interest.

"The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito's death is held accountable for their actions," Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in the FBI's tweet.

Schneider added that Laundrie is a person of interest, saying, "Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI."

Laundrie is now wanted by the FBI on an active arrest warrant issued last week on allegations of unauthorized use of a debit card. He has been the subject of a massive manhunt.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 — 10 days after Laundrie quietly returned to his parents' Florida home without her — prompting a search through the Wyoming wilderness where authorities believe she was last seen.

During the search, unusual details about the case continued to emerge, turning one family's nightmare into a nationwide demand for answers.