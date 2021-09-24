In a Twitter post, Joseph Petito thanked people for their "support and love"

Gabby Petito's Funeral Will Be on Sunday, Father Says: 'Our Sweet Gabby'

In a short post on Twitter announcing funeral services for his daughter, Gabby Petito, Joseph Petito thanked people for the support they've shown his family since the 22-year-old was first reported missing on Sept. 11.

"Services for our sweet Gabby will be held at Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook on Sunday September 26th from 12pm-5pm," the tweet reads. "Thank to all for your support and love."

The Long Island, N.Y., woman's body was found over the weekend in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday — eight days after she was first reported missing by her mother.

Her death has been deemed a homicide.

Petito was last seen in late August, while on a cross-country road trip with her fiancee, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie returned to his parents' North Port, Florida, residence on Sept. 1, without Petito.

He is now wanted by the FBI on an active arrest warrant issued late Thursday on allegations of unauthorized use of a debit card, and has been the subject of a massive, weeklong manhunt across a Florida reserve.

Soon after Petito vanished, Laundrie was named a person of interest in her disappearance.

He refused to meet with investigators as the search for Petito continued.

Laundrie is now a fugitive, as he has not been seen since last week, when he told his parents he was headed out for a nature hike.

For nearly a week, he has been the subject of a manhunt through a 25,000-acre nature reserve where he allegedly went hiking before his disappearance.

Search crews have been scouring snake- and alligator-infested swamps since Saturday with no luck finding Laundrie.

On Sept. 15, PEOPLE spoke with Joseph Petito, who said his daughter was "amazing."

"She's so artistic. She's an amazing artist. She loves to draw," he said. "She has a great eye with decorating ... She's that flower child type of personality. The old soul, you know?"

"If Woodstock was still going on, she'd still be there, man," Joseph added. "She's a hippie from the '60s, all right? She's a Beatles fan, round glasses ... a free spirit."

According to a statement from family attorney Richard Stafford, in lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the future Gabby Petito Foundation. Donations can be made electronically at the https://Johnnymacfoundation.org.