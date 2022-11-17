Gabby Petito's Family Wins $3 Million from Brian Laundrie's Estate In Wrongful Death Suit

The family of Gabby Petito has been awarded $3 million dollars in a wrongful death lawsuit against the estate of her killer, Brian Laundrie.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Sarasota County Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll made the ruling on Thursday.

The original lawsuit claimed that Laundrie intentionally killed Petito, a 22-year-old travel blogger, during a road trip. The suit claimed that Petito's mother and father — Nichole Schmidt and Joseph Petito — "incurred funeral and burial expenses, and they have suffered a loss of care and comfort, and suffered a loss of probable future companionship, society and comfort."

Petito and Laundrie spent the summer of 2021 traveling across the country in a white van together, documenting their adventures on YouTube along the way.

But at a certain point, Petito stopped responding to messages by her family. On Sept. 1, Laundrie quietly returned to his parents' home in North Port, Fla., with their van but without Petito. Ten days later, Schmidt reported her daughter missing.

On Sept. 19, Petito's body was discovered in Grand Teton National Park. Her death was declared a homicide by the county coroner shortly after, and on Oct. 12, it was revealed that she died from strangulation.

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito. North Port Police Department/Facebook

Days after Petito's body was discovered, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a warrant for Laundrie's arrest in relation to activities that occurred after Petito's death — not for her death itself.

Laundrie was never arrested on the Wyoming charges or charged with the disappearance and murder of Petito. On Oct. 20, his remains were discovered in a Florida nature park alongside his backpack and notebook. He had killed himself and left behind a confession about killing Petito.

Petito's family does not expect to recover $3 million from Laundries' estate.

"No amount of money is sufficient to compensate the Petito family for the loss of their daughter, Gabby, at the hands of Brian Laundrie," their attorney, Patrick Reilly, said in a statement obtained by WWSB-TV. "Brian did not have $3 million; it's an arbitrary number."

Reilly says whatever settlement money is received will be given to the Gabby Petito Foundation, which her family established after her death. The foundation helps find missing persons and combat domestic violence.

The wrongful death suit is one of several filed by Petito's family.

Gabby Petito.

In March, Petito's parents filed a suit against Laundrie's parents, alleging that they knew he had killed her and were trying to help him flee. The Laundries denied the allegation, and unsuccessfully tried to dismiss the lawsuit. A trial is scheduled for August 2023.

Earlier this month, Petito's parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab, Utah police department. In the suit, the plaintiffs say that officers should've done more when Laundrie was questioned about a domestic violence that happened weeks before Petito's death in which a 911 caller witnessed Laundrie "slapping" Petito.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.