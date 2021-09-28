During a press conference Tuesday, Gabby Petito's parents' attorney said he didn't expect Brian Laundrie's parents to help find their missing son since "they did not help us find Gabby"

Gabby Petito's Family Got Tattoos in Her Honor that She Designed Herself: 'Wanted to Have Her with Me'

Gabby Petito's family members got tattoos in her memory that she designed herself, they announced at a Tuesday press conference.

Gabby's mother, stepfather, father and stepmother all got tattoos reading "Let It Be," referencing the Beatles song that was a favorite of hers. They also got other tattoos designed by Gabby, which they showed at the press conference.

"These were tattoos that Gabby designed herself," her father, Joseph Petito said.

"I wanted to have her with me all the time," added her mother, Nicole Schmidt.

At the press conference, the lawyer for the family had a message for Brian Laundrie, her fiancé who is now missing: "Turn yourself in."

While addressing the media at his office in Bohemia, New York, attorney Robert Stafford didn't mince words when he talked about Laundrie, 23, who has the FBI and other authorities looking for him.

"The Laundries did not help us find Gabby," Stafford said. "They are sure not going to help us find Brian.

"For Brian, we are asking you to turn yourself in," Stafford said.

During the press conference, Gabby's family announced that they were starting a foundation to help find every missing person.

Gabby's family reported her missing on Sept. 11 during a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, 23, after Nicole hadn't heard from her daughter in more than two weeks.

The on-again, off-again high school sweethearts had taken to the road in her converted Ford Transit van to chronicle their "van life journey" on social media.

They visited national parks and campgrounds in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, taking pictures of themselves with their arms wrapped around one another, swimming and hiking in some of the country's most stunning locales.

Gabby's family grew worried when they didn't hear from her for nearly two weeks. Authorities believe she was last seen on Aug. 29.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, their worst fears were realized when the FBI found a body in Wyoming matching Gabby's description that was later confirmed to be Gabby's remains.

Authorities believe she died between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30.

Unbeknownst to Gabby's family at the time, on Sept. 1, Laundrie returned to his home in Florida alone in Gabby's van.

Laundrie has since been identified as a person of interest in the case after he refused to sit down with investigators to discuss Gabby's whereabouts.

Now Laundrie is missing. He hasn't been seen in Florida for more than a week and is the subject of an extensive manhunt that has captured the nation's attention.

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming also issued a federal warrant for his arrest, alleging that he used unauthorized credit cards after Petito's death.

He has not been named a suspect in Petito's death at this time. Laundrie's lawyer has not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.