Family of Gabby Petito Will File $50M Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Moab Police After Recorded Encounter

The parents of Gabby Petito are pursuing a civil lawsuit in Utah against the Moab Police City Police Department, arguing in court documents filed this week that their daughter would be alive today had they not mishandled their Aug. 12, 2021, interaction with her and boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who killed her weeks later.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, KSTU, and KSL, lawyers for Petito's parents, Nichole Schmidt and Joe Petito, filed a notice of claim on Monday in Salt Lake City, formally notifying Moab of their plans to seek $50 million in damages as part of a wrongful death lawsuit.

The forthcoming lawsuit alleges that the police who stopped the couple nearly a year ago — after a bystander reported witnessing a domestic dispute between them — failed Petito.

The three outlets, who'd been provided with a copy of the filing, report that the filing alleges the officers failed to recognize the warning signs of domestic violence that placed Petito, 22, at risk for escalating harm.

It further argues police should have taken the 911 caller's report — in which the caller reported witnessing Laundrie striking Petito outside a co-operative market — more seriously.

The suit also contends the police should have reacted differently to the cuts they observed on Petito's cheek, which she said she received when he grabbed her face violently during an argument.

Last September, body camera footage of the encounter was released, showing Laundrie unfazed as well as a sobbing Petito, who defended her 23-year-old boyfriend's actions, telling cops she'd hit him in the face during their fight.

In paperwork filed after the incident, police categorized the entire call as a "mental health crisis" rather than an incident of domestic violence.

An independent review of the officers' actions, commissioned by the city of Moab, faulted the police, finding the officers committed "unintentional mistakes that stemmed from the fact that officers failed to cite Ms. Petito for domestic violence," according to a statement on the findings of the review.

"The City of Moab sends our sincere condolences to the Petito family. Our hearts go out to them as they continue to deal with the tragic loss of their daughter," the statement said.

Gabby Petito's parents and stepparents at a press conference in September 2021. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Petito and Laundrie were on a cross-country trip when she vanished in late August 2021. She was reported missing on Sept. 11 — 10 days after Laundrie quietly returned to his parents' Florida home without her, but with her van.

Authorities searched the Wyoming wilderness for her, and Laundrie was named a person of interest in her disappearance four days before Petito's body was found in Grand Teton National Park. A medical examiner determined she died by homicidal strangulation.

Laundrie, who vanished around the same time amid nationwide calls for his arrest, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the Florida wilderness last October.

Next to his body, authorities found a notebook containing Laundrie's full confession.

Gabby Petito, as seen on body cam footage from Aug. 12, 2021. Moab City Police Department

In it, Laundrie referred to Petito's death as an "unexpected tragedy." He claimed she was injured as the couple crossed a stream in the dark. Laundrie wrote that Petito had a "small bump on her forehead that eventually got larger" as well as other injuries, and that she was "begging for an end to her pain."

This past May, Schmidt filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the curator of Brian Laundrie's estate in Florida.

The lawsuit states Schmidt and Petito's father "incurred funeral and burial expenses, and they have suffered a loss of care and comfort, and suffered a loss of probable future companionship, society and comfort" after Lauderie killed their daughter.

Schmidt's May suit seeks $30,000 in damages and demands a trial by jury and judgment for compensatory damages.

Another image from a Moab City Police body cam, showing Gabby Petito on Aug. 12, 2021. Moab City Police Department

In March, both of Petito's parents filed a civil suit against Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, alleging they helped their son conceal Petito's murder.

"It is believed, and therefore averred that … Brian Laundrie advised his parents, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie, that he had murdered Gabrielle Petito," states the lawsuit. "On that same date, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie spoke with Attorney Steve Bertolino, and sent him a retainer on Sept. 2, 2021."

The Laundries did not show up for a June hearing in that case.

