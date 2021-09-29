A couple of days before they posted their video, a man called police to report that he saw the couple arguing outside a food cooperative called Moonflower in Moab, Utah. He told the dispatcher that he saw a man hitting a female, according to audio of the call obtained by PEOPLE.

"We drove by and the gentleman was slapping the girl," the caller told the dispatcher.

"He was slapping her?" the dispatcher asked.

"Yes, and then we stopped. They ran up and down the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car and they drove off," the caller added.

After the 911 call, the couple was pulled over by Moab police on Aug. 12, and their encounter with officers was captured on body camera footage that has been publicly released. In the footage, Petito admits to striking Laundrie, while Laundrie admits to pushing his fiancée. In the end, the incident was classified as "disorderly conduct."