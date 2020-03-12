Ga. Woman Found Dead in Burning Log Cabin — and ‘Off and On’ Boyfriend Is Charged

Alecia Grace Stover's body was found inside a burning log cabin Saturday

By Harriet Sokmensuer
March 12, 2020 04:10 PM
Alecia Grace Stover

A Georgia man is accused of murdering his on-again-off-again girlfriend after her body was found in a burning log cabin.

Jeramy Ray Chastain is behind bars after being charged with murder, according to Habersham County jail records. Chastain is accused of murdering 43-year-old Alecia Grace Stover, Lt. Matt Wurtz of the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Stover’s body was found Saturday morning by firefighters who were trying to put out a log cabin engulfed in flames located just outside Alto, near the Chattahoochee National Forest, Fox5 reports.

Jeramy Ray Chastain

Stover’s death was ruled a homicide, according to an autopsy. She died of blunt force injuries to her head.

Chastain was arrested during a traffic stop, 11Alive reports. The fire is being investigated as arson.

In addition to murder, Chastain faces charges of criminal trespass and making false statements in connection with the case. Attorney information for Chastain was unavailable Thursday.

