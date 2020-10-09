Ga. Single Mom Finds Daughter, 9, Stabbed to Death in Apartment After Work: ‘She Was My Baby’

Police in Tift County, Georgia, are searching for answers in the death of a 9-year-old girl who was stabbed inside her home on Tuesday.

Alazia "Ally" Johnson was home at the Peterson Apartments in Tifton while her mother was at work on Thursday morning. At some point during the day, she was stabbed to death by an unknown attacker. Her body was discovered later that day.

In an interview with WALB-TV, Ally's mother, Tegina Brown, expressed her sorrow.

"I have to work to support my kids," she told the station. "I had to go to work that night. And I just came home and found my baby."

Police are not releasing many details of their investigation. They have not disclosed any suspects or a motive in the killing.

“I understand that the community is mourning and is concerned that we have someone amongst us that would do this to one of our children," Tifton Police chief Steve Hyman told WTXL-TV. "I ask that anyone holding information that could bring an end to this to please come forward. We will keep the community informed as we get more information that can be released."

While police continue to investigate the case, Ally's mom is hoping for answers.

"I just want them to find whoever did this," she tells WALB-TV. "I want them to pay for this. She was my baby. My only girl, my best friend. We talked about everything together. She knew everything."

A $3,000 reward is being offered for tips that lead to the identity and arrest of those responsible for the murder.