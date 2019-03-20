Ga. Mom Slashed Boyfriend With Sword After Allegedly Walking in on Him Molesting Her Daughter, 5

When the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call last Thursday night, they were told that there was an “unwanted subject on the property.” They quickly sent a squad car to the scene.

But when police arrived at the Central Georgia home, they say they met a woman who made a serious accusation against her boyfriend, John Lawarren Williams.

“When deputies made contact with the complainant, it was discovered the complainant’s boyfriend had been caught molesting a five-year-old female child,” the Twiggs County Sheriff alleges in a statement.

The statement adds the woman who called police was the child’s mother, who “had cut the subject with a large sword while attempting to get the subject to leave the residence. The subject fled the residence by the time deputies arrived.”

An ambulance transported the little girl and her mother to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Authorities searched for Williams and the 25-year-old turned himself in several hours later. He had suffered a cut on his left hand from the sword. He taken to jail.

PEOPLE confirms that Williams remains in jail on no bond. He has been charged with aggravated child molestation and two counts of cruelty to children. One of the charges says he caused “excessive physical or mental pain.”

He has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.

The child’s mother has not been charged in connection with the incident.