Ga. Mom Debbie Collier's Death Ruled Suicide: 'She Started the Fire'

Authorities have ruled the death of Debbie Collier a suicide, ending more than two months of speculation about the fate of the 59-year-old Georgia woman.

"A detailed examination of all gathered information has enabled investigators to determine, based on factual evidence and data, that Mrs. Collier's death was self-inflicted," the Habersham County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, according to NowHabersham.com. "Furthermore, the G.B.I. Medical Examiner's Office has determined that the cause of death was Inhalation of Superheated Gases, Thermal Injuries, and Hydrocodone Intoxication and that the manner of death was suicide."

Collier left the family home on September 9 with only her driver's license and debit card.

The following day, her daughter received a cryptic message from her mother's Venmo account. "They are not going to let me go, love you," the message read, according earlier reporting by PEOPLE. "There is a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door." The message was accompanied by a nearly $2,400 transfer to her daughter's account.

Collier's daughter immediately called her mother's phone, but she did not pick up. Collier's daughter and husband then filed a missing persons report.

Police also reportedly called her phone repeatedly, but the calls went straight to voicemail.

On September 11, law enforcement found Collier's partially nude and burned body in the woods near Tallulah Falls in northern Habersham County — about an hour's drive from her home. Her shirt had been burned from her body, according to earlier reporting by PEOPLE.

After the discovery of her body, authorities found surveillance video of Collier at a store buying several items. She did not appear to be in distress. Two of the items she bought — a tarp and tote bag — were found next to her body, according to an incident report obtained by PEOPLE.

"It's pretty evident that she started the fire," Habersham County Deputy Coroner Ken Franklin told NowHabersham.com. "From what I saw and what I considered to be the case is that this was a self-inflicted death, but I was relying on the results of the autopsy and the doctor at the lab to make the final call."

With the case closed, authorities gave their condolences to Collier's family.

"The Habersham County Sheriff's Office would also like to extend our deepest sympathies to Mrs. Collier's family and friends," the statement reads. "It is our hope and prayer that the findings of this investigation provide some form of closure and allow for the healing process to begin."

