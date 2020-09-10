A 21-year-old College Park woman is facing murder charges after allegedly fatally shooting her 25-year-old friend over $5, say police

Ga. Man Who Was 'Beautiful Light' Is Allegedly Killed by Female Friend in Argument Over $5

A 21-year-old Georgia woman is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting a "close friend" during an argument over $5, say police.

On Tuesday, just before midnight, De'Ja Pierre-Ames and Demario Wilson were at 2301 Godby Road in College Park when they began arguing, the College Park Police Department says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the argument, Pierre-Ames allegedly shot and killed Wilson, the statement says.

"Detectives have determined a verbal altercation over $5 took place prior to the shooting between the decedent and his close friend, De'Ja Pierre-Ames," the statement says.

Upon arrival, officers found Wilson suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Investigator.

On Thursday, Pierre-Ames turned herself in to police, according to the statement.

She is charged with murder, local station WSB-TV reports.

College Park Police Chief Ferman Wiliford expressed his shock over the senselessness of the shooting.

“We have one life lost and another life now ruined and shattered,” Williford told WSB-TV.

Pierre-Ames is being held in the Fulton County jail.

She has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

As Pierre-Ames awaits her next court date, Wilson’s family is reeling from his untimely death – especially after so many other young people have lost their lives because of gun violence.

“This is very senseless,” Wilson’s mother, Monica Wilson, told WSB-TV. “I would have never thought in my wildest dreams it would happen to me next.”

A GoFundMe page set up to help the family pay funeral costs says Wilson was the oldest of 7 children and that his parents and relatives are “overwhelmed" with grief.

“He was loved by many and a beautiful light to everyone he came in contact with,” it says. “There is no greater loss than the loss of a child.”

Wilson's mother said she hopes people learn to work out their differences without turning to guns.