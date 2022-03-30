Ga. Man Arrested and Accused of Shooting 4-Year-Old Niece, but Family Insists Her Death Was Accident
A Georgia man's family has come to his defense following his arrest by authorities, who are accusing him of murdering his 4-year-old niece.
PEOPLE was able to confirm the charges against Levante Cummings, 27, of East Point.
Cummings is facing two felony counts stemming from Monday's fatal incident: cruelty to children and murder, both in the second degree.
According to police, Cummings shot and killed his niece, Janiya Jenkins, at the Summit Hill Apartments in Atlanta.
But Cummings' relatives, including Janiya's mother, contend the shooting is a tragedy, not a crime.
Speaking to WSB-TV, the girl's mother, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said she told investigators that Janiya shot herself accidentally.
"My baby loved her uncle to death," the child's mother, Cummings' sister, explained.
Relatives said they are not sure why Cummings was arrested.
"My baby shot herself," the mother told WSB-TV. "My brother did not shoot her."
The grieving mom said that when she spoke with detectives, she told them her brother was asleep.
His only mistake, she told the station, was leaving his gun out.
Meanwhile, Janiya's twin brother is devastated.
"He keeps on asking for her and I don't know what to say," the mother said.