Ga. Girl Who Recently Turned 14 Is Killed in Terrifying Home Invasion: ‘Very Senseless’

A 14-year-old Georgia girl was shot and killed in a terrifying home invasion Tuesday night — and police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspects.

At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies in Coweta County raced to a home on Bethlehem Church Road in Grantville in response to a call about a girl who’d been shot in the back, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.

According to witnesses, armed suspects shot at the front door and tried to kick it down as they forced their way into the home, the Sheriff’s Office says in the statement.

Once inside, they began making demands of the terrified residents.

Then they opened fire.

“The suspects fired rounds, striking the 14-year-old victim in the back and then fled the scene in a light-colored 4-door passenger car,” the statement says.

The victim has been identified as Haley Adams, according to a Facebook video from Caleb Newberry, her pastor at Encounter Church.

Adams was rushed to Newnan Piedmont Hospital and admitted into surgery, where she died from her wounds.

Police are searching for her killer or killers, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

“Very senseless that this was done,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman James Yarbrough told WSB-TV.

Surveillance video obtained by WSB-TV shows a sedan pulling into the driveway as three people emerge and head toward the house.

After storming into the house, the suspects ran back to the sedan.

One of them was carrying a duffle bag as another fired at the house before jumping in the car and speeding off, WSB-TV reports.

Authorities say the home was targeted, local station WGXA-TV reports.

“The door was forced open, kicked open,” Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Col. James Yarbrough told WSB-TV.

As police continue to search for the suspects, Adams’ family and friends mourn her loss.

“My heart breaks for them,” Newberry told 41NBC/WMGT.

Calling her “very sweet,” he said she was “always respectful. We just celebrated her birthday.”

Adams turned 14 just two weeks ago, Newberry said.

She’d just moved to Coweta County in the last week to live with her mother, he said.

The church held a vigil for her in Macon on Wednesday night.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 770-253-1502.