Future Marine Tackled Colorado School Shooter With Other Students: 'Admirable and Inspiring'

An aspiring Marine tackled one of the shooters who opened fire Tuesday at a school in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, possibly preventing further bloodshed.

A statement by the United States Marine Corps confirms that Brendan Bialy, “a current poolee in the Marine Corps Delayed Entry Program,” stepped up Tuesday afternoon and “assisted in subduing an active shooter at STEM School Highlands Ranch.”

The statement does not mention if the alleged shooter Bialy helped bring down was 18-year-old Devon Erickson or his alleged accomplice, identified by authorities only as a “juvenile female” suspect.

Both students, according to police, were armed with handguns.

Douglas County Coroner Jill Roman on Wednesday confirmed the identity of the sole fatality in Tuesday’s shooting as Kendrick Castillo, 18, a senior at the STEM School Highlands Ranch who was a member of the school’s award-winning robotics team.

Castillo, who reportedly was killed while rushing Erickson, was days away from graduating.

Eight other students sustained gunshot wounds, and three remain hospitalized, in intensive care.

The statement from the Marines applauds the quick thinking and brave actions of Bialy.

“Brendan’s courage and commitment to swiftly ending this tragic incident at the risk of his own safety is admirable and inspiring,” the statement reads. “His decisive actions resulted in the safety and protection of his teachers and fellow classmates.”

Bialy signed up for the Marine Corps last summer, and will “ship to recruit training this summer,” the statement explains.

Bialy was apparently one of a group of three students who leapt into action as gunfire erupted in separate sections of the school, preventing further carnage.

PEOPLE reached out to Bialy’s father Wednesday, and he asked us to contact his attorney, Mark L. Bryant. Calls to Bryant’s office were not returned by press time.

The family released a statement to local media.

“We are deeply saddened for the victims, families, friends, and community,” the Bialy family statement reads.

“We’d like to commend the immediate response of law enforcement and assure all we are strong with the love of our families, community, friends, and every one sending concern, wishes, and strength. We will persevere.”

It was unclear Wednesday if Erickson had legal representation ahead of an initial hearing in his case, which will happen later today.