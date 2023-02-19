Funerals Held for 2 of 3 Victims of Michigan State University Mass Shooting

"My heart just goes out to so many that are affected by this," Father Jim Bilot said at the church service for one of the students killed in the tragedy

By
Published on February 19, 2023 04:17 PM
GROSSE POINTE, MI - FEBRUARY 18: Pall bearers carry the casket after the funeral for Brian Fraser on February 18, 2023 at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. Brian Fraser was one of three students killed in the shooting that occurred at Michigan State University on Monday, February 13, 2023. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty

Funerals were held for two of the three victims killed in Monday night's mass shooting at Michigan State University (MSU).

Loved ones attended the services of 20-year-old junior Alexandria Verner and 20-year-old sophomore Brian Fraser at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Clawson, Mich., and St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Detroit, respectively.

GROSSE POINTE, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 18: Family members, including mother, Mary Mia Fraser, center, prepare to place the crucifix on the casket of Brian Fraser as family members, friends and supporters gather during the funeral mass for Brian Fraser at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. On Monday evening, Fraser was identified as one of three students slain during a mass shooting on Michigan State University's campus. (Photo by Todd McInturf-Pool/Getty Images)
Todd McInturf-Pool/Getty

Verner graduated from Clawson High School in 2020. She was studying integrated biology and anthropology at the university, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Fraser was the chapter president of MSU's Phi Delta Theta fraternity. A native of Detroit suburb Grosse Pointe, he graduated from Grosse Pointe South High School where he was a member of the swim and dive team, according to a Facebook post from the group.

GROSSE POINTE, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 18: Loved ones hold funeral mass programs with a portrait of Brian Fraser on the cover during the funeral mass for Brian Fraser at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. Fraser was identified as one of three students slain during a mass shooting on Michigan State University's campus. (Photo by Todd McInturf-Pool/Getty Images)
Todd McInturf-Pool/Getty

"He's one of those charismatic, smiling, humorous, good-natured young men that is hard not to like," St. Paul on the Lake's Father Jim Bilot said of Fraser during the service, per NBC News. "This was a great gift he had and he used that gift for the glory and honor of God because he honored the gift that had been given to him."

"To the community of Michigan State University, my heart just goes out to so many that are affected by this," Bilot said, adding encouragement for those left behind to continue with their college lives at MSU.

"To the students, to the frat brothers, please go back. Go back with determination. Go back with the confidence of the spirit of his love, of God's love."

Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner; https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=584493987058227&set=pcb.584502773724015 Phi Delta Theta Fraternity; Arielle Anderson, a 19-year-old sophomore at Michigan State University, during her Grosse Pointe North High School prom in 2021. © Provided by the Anderson family; Alexandria Alex Verner, a junior at Michigan State University who graduated from Clawson High School in 2020. Provided By Clawson Public Schools
Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner. Phi Delta Theta Fraternity; Provided by the Anderson family; Clawson Public Schools

The third student killed in the mass shooting was 19-year-old junior Arielle Anderson from Grosse Pointe. She was the last fatal victim to be identified, after authorities initially declined to release her name to the public at her family's request.

Verner, Fraser, Anderson and five critically injured students were the victims of open gunfire in multiple buildings on MSU's campus in East Lansing on Feb. 13. Police say the gunman, 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae with no ties to the school, is dead. A possible motive behind the mass shooting remains unknown.

After the tragedy, the university's interim president, Teresa Woodruff, said, "Our Spartan hearts are broken. We're grieving, but as a community we are grieving together."

