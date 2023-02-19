Funerals Held for 2 of 3 Victims of Michigan State University Mass Shooting

Funerals were held for two of the three victims killed in Monday night's mass shooting at Michigan State University (MSU).

Loved ones attended the services of 20-year-old junior Alexandria Verner and 20-year-old sophomore Brian Fraser at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Clawson, Mich., and St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Detroit, respectively.

Todd McInturf-Pool/Getty

Verner graduated from Clawson High School in 2020. She was studying integrated biology and anthropology at the university, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Fraser was the chapter president of MSU's Phi Delta Theta fraternity. A native of Detroit suburb Grosse Pointe, he graduated from Grosse Pointe South High School where he was a member of the swim and dive team, according to a Facebook post from the group.

Todd McInturf-Pool/Getty

"He's one of those charismatic, smiling, humorous, good-natured young men that is hard not to like," St. Paul on the Lake's Father Jim Bilot said of Fraser during the service, per NBC News. "This was a great gift he had and he used that gift for the glory and honor of God because he honored the gift that had been given to him."

"To the community of Michigan State University, my heart just goes out to so many that are affected by this," Bilot said, adding encouragement for those left behind to continue with their college lives at MSU.

"To the students, to the frat brothers, please go back. Go back with determination. Go back with the confidence of the spirit of his love, of God's love."

Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner. Phi Delta Theta Fraternity; Provided by the Anderson family; Clawson Public Schools

The third student killed in the mass shooting was 19-year-old junior Arielle Anderson from Grosse Pointe. She was the last fatal victim to be identified, after authorities initially declined to release her name to the public at her family's request.

Verner, Fraser, Anderson and five critically injured students were the victims of open gunfire in multiple buildings on MSU's campus in East Lansing on Feb. 13. Police say the gunman, 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae with no ties to the school, is dead. A possible motive behind the mass shooting remains unknown.

After the tragedy, the university's interim president, Teresa Woodruff, said, "Our Spartan hearts are broken. We're grieving, but as a community we are grieving together."