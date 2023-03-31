Funerals for 6 Nashville Shooting Victims Will Begin Friday

Funeral services for the six people killed in Monday's mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville will began Friday, multiple outlets report.

According to ABC News, in the first of six funerals, loved ones will gather to mourn the death of Evelyn Dieckhaus at a Nashville church.

Evelyn, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9 years old, Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61, were shot to death at the Covenant School after a former student opened fire inside the building earlier this week.

"Our hearts are completely broken," the Dieckhaus family said in a statement obtained by ABC News. "We cannot believe this has happened. Evelyn was a shining light in this world."

According to the Associated Press, which cites Evelyn's obituary, funeral attendees are asked to wear pink and green "in tribute to Evelyn's light and love of color."

Hallie's funeral is scheduled for Saturday, according to the AP.

Services will be held at the Covenant's Presbyterian Church, where Hallie's father, Chad Scruggs, is the senior pastor.

Scruggs told ABC News, "We are heartbroken. She was such a gift. Through tears we trust that she is in the arms of Jesus who will raise her to life once again."

Funeral services for Peak, a teacher, will also be held Saturday at the Presbyterian church, the AP reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Cindy was a pillar of the community, and a teacher beloved by all her students," Peak's family said in a statement to ABC. "Her favorite roles in life were being a mom to her three children, a wife to her husband, and an educator to students."

Services for William will be at the same church Sunday afternoon.

"Will had an unflappable spirit," a GoFundMe created for the Kinney family reads. "He was unfailingly kind, gentle when the situation called for it, quick to laugh, and always inclusive of others. He loved his sisters, adored his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and was always excited to host friends of every age. Sweet Will knew no strangers, and our hearts our broken for his family as they try to find their way forward."

Hill's services are scheduled for Tuesday morning at Stephens Valley Church in Nashville, per the AP.

A GoFundMe described the beloved custodian as a father of eight.

"More notably, he was 'Big Mike' to his students, who will surely feel his loss in the years to come. Per his family, he took great pleasure and found tremendous joy in his job and through those students," the fundraiser description reads.

A visitation for Koonce, head of The Covenant School, will take place Tuesday evening at Christ Presbyterian followed by a service Wednesday.

Koonce's friend Diane Button previously told PEOPLE, "Her faith was her foundation. Her family was her greatest love, yet she always wanted to work and give back so other families and children could also feel loved and cared for."

How to help

You can donate to the families of the victims through the The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. ViVE and VictimsFirst have also created GoFundMe pages for donations. Both fundraisers are verified.