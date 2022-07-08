Funeral services are to be held for Stephen Straus, 88, Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78.

Funeral Services for 3 Victims of the Highland Park Shooting Scheduled for Friday

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nam Y Huh/AP/Shutterstock (13017680d) Law enforcement search in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade Shooting July Fourth Parade, Highland Park, United States - 04 Jul 2022

Funeral services for three victims of the Highland Park shooting will be held on Friday.

All three tragically died at the July 4 parade in Illinois, when a gunman opened fire, killing seven people and injuring dozens.

On Tuesday, Robert E. Crimo, III, 21, was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart announced in a press conference.

Friday's services will honor the lives of Stephen Straus, 88, Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78.

Straus, 88, was the oldest victim to die in the tragic event, ABC News reported, citing the Lake County Coroner's Office. He is the loved husband of Linda, and father to sons Jonathan and Peter. He also leaves behind a brother and four grandchildren.

"Stephen was known for his universal warmth and kindness, his strong sense of humor, and his love of the world," his online obituary read Friday. "He could often be found at the Art Institute, at the symphony, or on his Metra ride downtown to work each day."

Stephen Straus Credit: Facebook

"Stephen loved to take in all that life had to offer, up to his last moments," the obituary continued. "He was remarkably sharp and fit for his age and took daily walks or bike rides. He will be missed with heavy hearts by all who knew him."

Sundheim is described as the "beloved wife of Bruce; devoted mother of Leah; cherished sister of Tracy Hartlieb; caring daughter of the late Martin and Sharon Lovi," in her online obituary. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for contributions in her memory to be made to North Shore Congregation Israel, www.nsci.org, or the Highland Park Community Foundation, www.hpcfil.org.

Toldedo-Zaragoza is a great-grandfather and dual Mexican-American citizen and leaves behind eight children. His granddaughter, Alba told USA Today that he enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and drawing.

"My grandfather was a great person, with an enormous heart," she said.

Nicolas Toledo, Jacki Sundheim Nicolas Toledo, Jacki Sundheim | Credit: GoFundMe; NSCI

Hundreds of people were forced to run for their lives when Crimo allegedly opened fire in the central business district of Highland Park, leaving behind chairs, blankets, and even baby strollers.

Authorities allege that the gunman was dressed as a woman while he carried out the shooting, firing at least 70 rounds.

On Thursday, it emerged that 8-year-old Cooper Roberts may never walk again as a result of the attack, after being shot in the chest.

"He suffered significant injuries including a severed spinal cord," Anthony Loizzi, a spokesperson for his family told NBC News on Thursday.

Loizzi added that Cooper had to get "several surgeries" after Monday's shooting, with the last being on Wednesday night, when "doctors were finally able to close up his belly."