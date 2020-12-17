Fundraiser for Ga. Girl, 2, Whose Babysitter Allegedly Killed Her After Disturbing Phone Searches

Fallon Fridley's babysitter allegedly told police the girl hurt herself in a fall at the playground

An online fundraiser has been launched to assist the family of a 2-year-old Georgia girl police allege was killed while under her babysitter's care.

A GoFundMe page created to benefit her family described Fallon Fridley as "a beautiful little girl with her whole life ahead of her."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last week, the 2-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital after her babysitter, 29-year-old Kirstie Flood, called 911 to the Fridley's Sandy Springs home, seeking help for an unresponsive child.

Fallon died at the hospital, and an autopsy later revealed she "suffered severe injuries that resulted in her death during her care by the suspect," police documents, provided to PEOPLE, allege.

At first, Flood allegedly claimed the toddler hit her head on a slide at the playground. But police claim her injuries reflected something worse occurred.

In addition, investigators allege they found searches on Flood's cell phone for "what type of people enjoy abusing other people's children" and "what does it mean to have a sudden urge to beat a child that's not yours."

Flood is charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of malice murder, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of cruelty to children in the first degree.

Flood started working for the family in August.

She has yet to enter pleas to the charges she faces, and remains held without bond.

PEOPLE was unable to determine if she is represented by an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"It is so hard to make sense of her cruel, tragic and untimely loss," reads the GoFundMe page. "Our hearts are broken for Kristin and her family and we grieve with her right now. Kristin works so hard every day saving the lives of the most at risk animals in our community. She of all people doesn't deserve to experience this tragedy."

The page's text continues: "We don't have the answers but we know we want to do something to help her as she makes plans for her baby girl's funeral and pays for hospital expenses for a child that will not be coming home. Please send a kind message and donate a little to help this grieving mother who needs us right now. We want to support her as she rebuilds today and learns to live a new life in the days to come. We don't want her to worry about having the funds to take care of a funeral, medical expenses or anything else that comes up."