Kaitlin Marie Armstrong may still be traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with Texas plates

Fugitive Wanted in Death of Pro Cyclist Was Allegedly Jealous Victim Had Once Dated Her Boyfriend

Federal authorities are searching for a 35-year-old Texas woman, accused of fatally shooting world-class gravel cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson back on May 11.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is wanted on a homicide warrant issued Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to police, Wilson had once dated Armstrong's boyfriend.

Wilson, 25, was a former competitive skier from Vermont, and was considered one of America's top gravel and mountain cyclists. She had traveled to Austin from San Francisco to compete in Gravel Locos, a 150-mile race through the Texas heartland that she was favored to win.

Police were called to an East Austin apartment on May 11, where they found Wilson "bleeding and unconscious from multiple gunshot wounds."

CPR was performed on her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

It is believed Armstrong could be traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with Texas license plate LDZ5608. Police have not located the vehicle, but believe it could also have been abandoned in the Austin area.

Armstrong was identified as a person of interest early on in the investigation. In fact, detectives spoke with her on May 12, after allegedly recovering surveillance footage showing her vehicle in the area around the time of the murder.

Armstrong's boyfriend — professional cyclist Colin Strickland — told police he has not heard from her since May 13.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that in October, while on a break from Armstrong, Strickland and Wilson had a brief romantic relationship that ended when Strickland returned to Armstrong.

Anyone who sees Armstrong or her vehicle should call 800-336-0102.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

VeloNews, an American cycling magazine, reports that Wilson played soccer for Dartmouth College, where she earned an engineering degree.

According to VeloNews, Wilson — known throughout the cycling world as "Mo" — had been working as a demand planner for California-based bicycle manufacturer Specialized, but had left that post earlier this month to compete full-time.