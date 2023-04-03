'No Problem Hurting Children': Fugitive Parents Accused of Killing Boy, 7, Are Captured, as 5 Kids Rescued

Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, Araceli Medina, 38, are charged with multiple crimes, including first-degree aggravated murder

By Christine Pelisek
Published on April 3, 2023 02:53 PM
Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, Araceli Medina, 38, are both charged in Franklin County, Washington, with aggravated murder in the first degree, four counts of rape of a child in the first degree and three counts of assault of a child in the first degree.
Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia; Araceli Medina . Photo: US Marshals Service

A Washington State man and his girlfriend who were on the U.S. Marshals' Most Wanted List on accusations they tortured a 7-year-old boy to death were apprehended in Mexico.

Their five children were rescued after their arrest, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) said Friday.

Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, Araceli Medina, 38, are both charged with first-degree aggravated murder, four counts of first-degree rape of a child and three counts of first-degree assault of a child, according to the U.S. Marshals.

In February, the couple were placed on the Marshals' 15 Most Wanted List and a $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to their arrests.

In a press statement, NCMEC said the children are back in the U.S. and in protective custody.

"We are so thankful that all five missing children have been rescued safely," said John Bischoff with the Missing Children Division at NCMEC. "The crimes that Araceli Medina and Edgar Casian-Garcia are charged with are heinous and we commend the unwavering dedication of law enforcement. This successful rescue is a testament to the critical importance of collaboration and community involvement in safeguarding our most vulnerable population."

Two of Casian-Garcia's daughters, 8 and 3, were found abandoned in Tijuana, Mexico in late 2020.

"Both girls showed signs of severe physical and sexual abuse," the U.S. Marshals said in a Feb. press release. "Subsequently forensic interviews done with both girls determined that Casian-Garcia and Medina had likely been abusing and sex trafficking the children, as well as the girls' 7-year-old brother, who is believed to have been tortured to death in Washington state and his body later dumped."

The U.S. Marshals said the boy's body was found in Franklin County in Feb. 2022.

"This is the worst case I've come across in nine years as a detective," Kennewick detective Jon Davis said in a statement February. "What we've seen from this investigation, they have no problem hurting children – to outright murder."

Investigators believe the couple fled with the five children to Mexico in June 2021 after learning they were suspects in the boy's death.

The couple will be extradited back to the U.S., NBC reported.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

