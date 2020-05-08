Fugitive Arrested After Allegedly Killing Minnesota Real Estate Agent in Murder-for-Hire Plot

Monique Baugh was fatally shot three times in a Minneapolis alley on New Year’s Eve

A fugitive who has been on the run since January for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the killing of a 28-year-old mother-of-two has been arrested, police said.

Berry Davis, 41, was taken into custody in Illinois last week by the U.S. Marshals Service, working under the request of the Minneapolis Police Department, on murder charges for his alleged role in the New Year's Eve killing of realtor Monique Baugh, Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder told PEOPLE.

Davis was booked on May 1 and is currently being held without bond, according to online records for the Cooking County Jail in Chicago.

Davis and another alleged co-conspirator, Cedric Berry, were charged with kidnapping and murder in connection with Baugh's death this January. Davis was also charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting earlier that day of Baugh’s boyfriend, an area rapper known as Momoh.

Image zoom Monique Baugh Facebook

The two men were indicted in February on two counts of aiding and abetting first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of kidnapping, the Star Tribune reported.

According to the criminal complaint against Berry previously obtained by PEOPLE, Momoh was attacked an hour before Baugh was lured into the alley where she was shot three times and killed.

She was found with her hands bound with tape, police said.

The complaint alleged Berry, wearing a black mask with two eye holes, entered the home Baugh and Momoh shared with their two daughters at about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019.

According to the complaint, the children — who are 1 and 3 — were both in the home with Momoh when Berry allegedly opened fire, shooting the rapper several times before fleeing.

Momoh called police, who responded to the home, finding him on the floor of his bedroom covered in blood, surrounded by his two children. He survived the shooting and his children were not hurt in the incident, police said.

Authorities believe the intended target was Momoh, who had told investigators that he had recently signed a record contract and had been "flaunting his cash on social media."

At least eight people were involved in varying degrees in the plot, investigators said.