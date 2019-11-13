Fugitive Accused of Killing Girlfriend Last Spring Is Now a Suspect in Another Murder

Image zoom Kimberly Beth Alger Holland Funeral Service and Crematory

A man accused of murdering his girlfriend this spring is now accused of a second murder and remains on the loose.

A multi-state manhunt is underway for 41-year-old Derrick Alan McIlwain, who is believed to have killed his girlfriend Kimberly Alger, 36, in May and 45-year-old Alvin Fletcher last week in Ballantyne, North Carolina. He has been wanted since Alger’s body was discovered on May 28 outside an abandoned home in Lancaster County, South Carolina, WSCOTV reports.

Police have a warrant for McIlwain’s arrest and believe he could be in either North Carolina, South Carolina or the Atlanta area, according to the Rock Hill Herald.

Image zoom Derrick Allen McIlwain

Before Alger’s death, her family had become worried for her safety.

“He had held a gun to her head and unfortunately her young children were witness to this,” Alger’s older sister, Kristen Deya, told WBTV. “My sister knew things were getting worse.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

While McIlwain was arrested for the incident, he was eventually released on bond and went back to Alger. When her mother pleaded with her daughter to leave McIllwain, she refused.

“She told my mom that last time, ‘He does love me, he didn’t kill me,’” Deya told the station.

Deya believes McIlwain is being helped by friends and shared a message with the station for her sister’s alleged killer: “Do the right thing…Stop being the coward. Stop running. Stop hiding. Enough. It’s gone on long enough.”

Anyone with information on McIlwain’s location should call 911.