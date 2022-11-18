Friends Said Woman's Death on Mexico Getaway Was Caused by Alcohol — But Authorities Suspect Homicide

After the parents of Shanquella Robinson discovered their daughter had died while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, late last month, the friends she was with allegedly told the shocked family that the 25-year-old had died of alcohol poisoning, the parents have said.

But Robinson's death is now being investigated as a homicide, Mexican authorities have told ABC News, The Daily Beast and WBTV News.

Additionally, the FBI has opened an investigation into the death of the Charlotte, N.C., resident, a spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

According to the state attorney general in Mexico investigating the case, Robinson's death on Oct. 29 was a femicide — a form of a gender-based hate crime.

Just a day before her death, Robinson had arrived at the resort city with six friends for a fun weekend to celebrate a friend's birthday, reports Queen City News.

"She told me they had a chef. They were getting ready to eat. They were eating tacos or a salad or something, and I said, 'OK. I love you. Have a good night, and I will talk to you tomorrow,'" her mother, Sallamondra Robinson, told QCN. "I never talked to my child again".

The next day, Sallamondra received a call from Robinson's friends who'd gone to Mexico with her, telling the mother her daughter had died, according to ABC News.

"They said she wasn't feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning," Sallamondra told Queen City News.

She added, "Each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories."

But Robinson's death certificate, which was obtained by WSOC-TV, reveals that she died from a severe spinal cord injury and Atlas subluxation complex, a nervous system dysfunction caused by misalignment of the top cervical vertebrae.

Alcohol is not mentioned in the death certificate, according to WSOC.

Additionally, the document states that the time between her injury and her death was about 15 minutes. A box which asks if her death was "accidental or violent" was answered yes, outlet says.

Robinson was found unconscious in a living room on the afternoon of Oct. 29, the death certificate says.

'Sickening' Video

Sallamondra Robinson told Good Morning America that someone had "called us [the family] and said that someone was fighting her over there."

Earlier this week, a horrifying video first published by a North Carolina blogger went viral showing a naked woman who is purportedly Robinson being violently punched by another woman, reports The Daily Beast.

Someone in the room is heard asking: "Quella, can you at least fight back? At least something?"

The blogger, Gerald Jackson, told The Daily Beast he received the clip from "someone who was in the room that sent it to an individual family member they are friends with."

Robinson's father, Bernard, confirmed to The Daily Beast that the person in the video was Robinson.

"The video is sickening," Quilla Long, Robinson's older sister, told GMA.

Shortly after Robinson's death, the U.S. State Department told Queen City News that there was no clear evidence that foul play was involved in Robinson's death.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said in an email to PEOPLE that the death of an American citizen occurred in Mexico, that when a U.S. citizen dies abroad, and the department provides all appropriate consular assistance to the family.

In addition, the State Department referred PEOPLE to Mexican authorities on anything regarding the investigation.

PEOPLE reached out to Robinson's family and a representative for Cabo Villas, where Robinson and her friends had stayed. No one has responded to PEOPLE's request for comment by press time.

Meanwhile, Robinson's parents want to see justice for their daughter.

"By the grace of God, I think I am going to get to the bottom of this," Bernard Robinson told WSOC.

"God ain't gonna fail. It's going to come out," he said. "I'm not giving up. I am very confident that I am going to have peace of mind."

The family has started a GoFundMe to raise funds for Robinson's funeral.