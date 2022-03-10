Friends Launch Campaign to Find Transgender Woman After Hearing Her Struggle with Abductor on Phone Call
The friends of a transgender woman missing from San Francisco, Calif., are spearheading a social media campaign designed to raise awareness about her disappearance in hopes of finding her.
A statement from the San Francisco Police Department confirms Isa Dessalines, 20, has not been seen or heard from since early Tuesday morning.
According to the statement, police responded to Fisherman's Wharf just before 2 a.m., after receiving a report of a possible kidnapping.
KTVU reports that Dessalines was on the phone with a friend when she started suddenly struggling with someone. A man's voice was heard over the line telling her to "shut up." Right after that, the call disconnected.
Dessalines later called the same friend back, and said a strange man forced her into a car, but that she'd managed to escape.
Before that call was cut short, the friend heard a car door slam shut, and the sound of someone choking.
That was the last time anyone heard from her.
Dessalines' phone was found Tuesday evening, covered in blood, outside a Planned Parenthood in East Oakland.
A friend identified only as Liza spoke to KTVU, and said loved ones are using the hashtag #FindIsa to increase awareness about her disappearance.
They're also hoping someone comes forward with information that leads to the writer's safe return.
Liza told the station Dessalines had recently reported having a stalker.
According to police, Dessalines is Black, stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and has a thin build. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information pertinent to this investigation is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444. Tips can also be texted to TIP411, and that message should start with "SFPD."