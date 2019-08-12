Friend of Dayton Gunman Charged With Buying Armor, Weapons Used in Attack That Killed 9

Image zoom Ethan Kollie Montgomery County Sheriff / AP

Federal criminal charges have been filed against Ethan Kollie, identified by authorities as a friend of the Dayton mass shooter, Connor Betts.

A statement from federal prosecutors alleges Kollie lied on federal firearms forms in order to purchase weapons for Betts.

He is further accused of illegally possessing those weapons as well as purchasing firearm components and body armor for Betts.

All were utilized in the August 4 shooting in Dayton, Ohio, that ended the lives of nine innocent people out for a fun evening on the town.

Kollie, 24, of Kettering, Ohio, spoke to federal agents on August 4 — hours after the massacre that ended with Betts being shot to death by police.

“During that first interview, Kollie allegedly told agents that he likes guns and currently owns a handgun and a micro Draco pistol,” reads the statement. “He also indicated that he purchased body armor and a firearm component for Betts earlier this year.

“Kollie consented to a search of his residence, and while inside, agents smelled marijuana and observed in plain sight a bong and the Draco pistol.”

Federal investigators spoke to him again on August 8, and “Kollie indicated he and Betts had done ‘hard drugs,’ marijuana and acid together four to five times a week during 2014 to 2015,” reads the statement. “When asked how often he used drugs in the past year and a half, Kollie said he smokes marijuana every day and has done so since he was 14.”

According to the statement, Kollie also allegedly told agents he uses psychedelic mushrooms, which he grows at home and used to “micro-dose” “on a constant basis, stating it gives him energy and is “fun.”

The statement indicates Kollie allegedly told agents he lied on ATF Form 4473 while purchasing firearms, specifically while answering question 11e that asks, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” Kollie checked the “No” box.

According to the affidavit, Kollie also acknowledged purchasing three items for the Dayton shooter: body armor, an upper receiver that was attached to the AM-15 weapon and a 100-round double drum magazine.

“Kollie indicated he purchased these items for Betts and stored them at his apartment to assist Betts in hiding them from Betts’ parents,” the statement explains. “Kollie and Betts allegedly assembled the AM-15 in Kollie’s apartment approximately 10 weeks ago. Approximately six to eight weeks ago, Kollie obtained the drum magazine. At that time, Betts took possession of it, the assembled weapon, and the body armor.”

A search warrant was executed at Kollie’s home, turning up several weapons, marijuana, and mushrooms.

Kollie was charged with possessing a firearm as an unlawful user of a controlled substance and faces up to 10 years in prison. He is also charged with making a false statement regarding firearms, which could earn him another five years.

He remains in federal custody, and will appear in court Wednesday to enter pleas to the counts.