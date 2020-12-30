Fredric Hudson was shot after returning home from seeing a friend

Mich. Dad Is Killed in Carjacking in Driveway While His Wife, Children Were Home

Police in Michigan are searching for the killer of a father of two who was fatally shot while in his family's driveway.

On Sunday night, at about 8 p.m., Fredric Hudson, 48, was shot during a carjacking outside his family's Southfield home. His wife and their two children were inside when the shooting occurred, WDIV reports. Hudson was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Now, as authorities continue to investigate Hudson's killing, his family is mourning his loss. On a GoFundMe page for the family, Hudson is called "a great friend, father, and husband."

"I can’t get it out of my mind. I haven’t been to sleep in 24 hours. It was devastating,” Hudson's wife, Ebony Hudson, told WDIV of the moment she found her husband laying in their driveway. "This is the insurmountable loss. It can’t even be described. I’m just in shock. I’m still not processing."

Hudson had just returned home from visiting a friend when he was shot, Ebony Hudson said. The couple's two children were both home at the time.

On Tuesday, Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren announced investigators had identified a 25-year-old male with a “significant” criminal history as a person of interest, the Oakland Press reports.

Barren did not identify the man further but did reveal investigators believe Hudson had been "targeted" and that suspect may have followed him home, WXYZ reports.