A Hofstra University fraternity has been suspended after two of its members allegedly forced a dog to drink beer from a keg during an off-campus party.

The alleged incident occurred at a party at a private residence and was attended by members of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. A fraternity member captured the event in a 5-second video. During the recording, a young man can be seen holding a small dog over a keg while another man squirts beer into the dog’s mouth. At least two voices are heard in the background cheering on the men.

The video was originally posted to Snapchat. One of its viewers used a second phone to record the Snapchat video and post it on Twitter, where it has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

According to CBS New York, the 10-month-old dog’s owner was one of the men depicted in the video — and he may face charges.

“It’s wrong on every level. It’s just not rational thinking,” Gary Rogers, a detective with the Nassau County SPCA, tells the station. “[It’s] a misdemeanor for failure to provide adequate sustenance and overdrive and torture of an animal.”

Rogers tells NBC News that he saw the dog on Monday, two days after the incident, and that it appeared to be in good health. He tells Newsday that the dog is in SPCA custody.

A spokeswoman for Hofstra told NBC News on Monday that the incident was “unacceptable” and in violation of its Code of Community Standards.

“The University has been in communication with International headquarters, as well as with chapter members regarding this off-campus incident,” the spokeswoman said. “In accordance with University policy, the chapter has been placed on interim suspension pending an investigation.”

If any students are identified in the video, they will be subject to the University’s Code of Community Standards, the spokeswoman tells NBC. The University will investigate and decide what disciplinary action they deem appropriate.

A spokesman for the national fraternity says that the Hofstra chapter has been suspended.

“During this investigatory period, there can be no chapter activities,” spokesman Jonathan Pierce tells NBC News. “We hope that we are able to use this as a teaching moment to help build better young men.”