Fraternity at Penn State Suspended After 17-Year-Old Dies at Off-Campus House

Pennsylvania State University has placed one of its fraternities on an interim suspension after a teenager was found dead at an off-campus house allegedly occupied by members.

Officials from the university announced on Tuesday the temporary disciplinary action against the Alpha Delta Chapter of Chi Phi — a fraternity with roots that date back to 1824 — while State College Police Department and the university investigate further.

“The interim suspension means the fraternity loses all privileges as a recognized student organization pending the outcome of the investigations,” the school said in a statement. “The organization may not participate, attend or organize any functions, activities or events, or participate in University-wide events as an organization.”

On Saturday, a 17-year-old was discovered unresponsive at an off-campus house on 522 West College Avenue in State College, Pennsylvania, The New York Times reported. The property wasn’t the fraternity’s official house.

The teen has been identified as John “Jack” Schoenig, a senior hockey player at the prestigious Cathedral Preparatory School in Erie.

Several witnesses on the scene told the State College Police Department that Schoenig began experiencing shallow breathing before losing consciousness, ABC News reported. He was in “full cardiac arrest” when officers arrived on the scene.

“Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in a news release. “We are urging anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through our website.”

An autopsy with the Centre County Coroner’s Office is scheduled, ABC News reported.

On Monday, the Cathedral Preparatory School shared photos of Schoenig to Instagram.

“Please pray for the Prep-Villa community as we mourn the passing of our brother, John ‘Jack’ Schoenig [Class of 2020],” the school said. “We ask that you please keep Jack’s family & friends in your prayers during this difficult time. ‘Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let the perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.’ Mary, Queen of Prep, Pray for us.”

The school also held prayer services Monday, the Centre Daily Times reported.

“He treated everyone with respect, which makes this all the tougher. It’s a tragedy,” Cathedral Prep President Scott Jabo told the outlet. “We want to keep his memory alive in our hearts.”

Counselors and dogs from an animal-assisted crisis response group were brought in to help students cope.

“This is the first time many of our students have experienced death — or it reopens old wounds,” Jabo said. “Some students don’t know how to feel; they don’t know how to deal with these raw emotions.”

Said the school: “Penn State offers deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this young man.”