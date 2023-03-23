Fox News Reporter Emotionally Hugs Son Live on Air from Scene of His High School Shooting

Alicia Acuña was reporting from outside East High School in Denver, Colorado

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on March 23, 2023 09:24 AM
Fox News Reporter Hugs Son Live On Air From Scene of His School Shooting
Fox News reporter Alicia Acuña hugs her son. Photo: Fox News

A Fox News reporter enjoyed an emotional reunion with her son live on air Wednesday as she reported on a shooting at his Colorado high school.

Alicia Acuña was reporting from outside East High School in Denver after a student produced a handgun during a daily search and opened fire. The teenager — later identified as Austin Lyle, 17 — shot and seriously injured two male staff members during the incident, Mayor Michael Hancock confirmed in a news conference.

In a touching moment, the senior correspondent's son came over to her during her broadcast and hugged her tightly. "I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry," she told her colleagues as her son approached her. She then told her son, "I just need to finish this real quick, OK? You good?"

Excusing herself, Acuña continued to her colleagues, "I'm so sorry, there's no way you would have let your kid walk by."

One of Acuña's colleagues then told her she could take some time to be with her son if needed, but the reporter resumed her broadcast. "He's OK, he's good. He's the one who was telling me what was happening and my sister telling me what her daughter was telling her," she added.

"This is a real weird thing toddling between reporting and being a parent here," she continued.

Fox News Reporter Hugs Son Live On Air From Scene of His School Shooting
Alicia Acuña's son. Fox News

Praising his colleague and sharing a clip of the moment on Twitter, Acuña's fellow Fox correspondent Bryan Llenas wrote, "Colleague and friend Alicia Acuña @aacuna1 did a remarkable job reporting live from a shooting at her children's high school in Denver today. Here she is hugging her son. So glad they are safe. Love you Alicia."

Speaking in a news conference on Wednesday, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said authorities received a call about the shooting at the school at 9:50 a.m. He confirmed that one of the victims is in a "serious but stable condition" while the other staff member had undergone surgery and was "critical."

Fox News Reporter Hugs Son Live On Air From Scene of His School Shooting
Alicia Acuña hugs her son. Fox News

Officials in Park County, southwest of Denver, said Wednesday night that a body had been found near a vehicle connected to the shooting, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The Park County Coroner's Office announced Thursday morning that the body had been identified as Lyle. Denver Police had named the teenager as the suspect in the shooting hours earlier on Twitter.

"Mr. Lyles Next of Kin have been notified of the positive identification. The Park County Coroner's Office will be continuing to conduct a death investigation and will have no further details after an autopsy is completed," the Facebook post from the county coroner's office added.

The teenager's remains were found in a wooded area near a red Volvo, the Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said by phone, per NBC News.

