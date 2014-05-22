Fox News Anchor Gregg Jarrett Released After Airport Arrest

Image zoom Joe Corrigan/Getty

Fox News anchor Gregg Jarrett has been released from jail following his arrest at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for refusing to cooperate with police.

Authorities say the network anchor, 59, was arrested at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Northern Lights Grill in the main terminal. Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesman Patrick Hogan says officers reported that Jarrett seemed intoxicated, acted belligerently and refused to follow their orders.

He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on a preliminary charge of obstructing the legal process by interfering with a peace officer. The jail’s website shows that Jarrett posted $300 bond and was released early Thursday.

On Thursday, Fox News issued a statement saying Jarrett “is dealing with serious personal issues at this time. A date at which Gregg might return to air has yet to be determined.”