4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home Near Campus, Believed to be Homicide

Four students at the University of Idaho were found dead in an off-campus apartment on Sunday.

The deaths appear to be the result of a homicide, according to a statement to the school community from U of I President Scott Green.

"It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide," Green wrote. "Out of respect for these fellow Vandals, classes statewide and online are cancelled Monday, Nov. 14."

The local Moscow Police Department is investigating the four students' deaths, and does not believe there is an "active threat." While the students' names have not been released, their families have been notified.

MPD received a call about an unconscious person at 11:58 a.m. Sunday, when "officers discovered four individuals who were deceased" upon arrival, per a release from the department. The investigation into the deaths is ongoing. The university put out an alert on Twitter at 3:07 p.m., asking students to shelter in place, before lifting it at 3:46 p.m.

Images and video from the location Sunday show police cars and caution tape surrounding the home, which is minutes away from campus.

"We are grateful for the support of the community and the ongoing efforts of the Police Department," the school shared in a statement. "The university is committed to supporting students and families during this time."

The school is also encouraging students to use its counseling center, and contact authorities if they believe they have any information related to the suspected homicides.

"An event of this magnitude can understandably have significant impacts on those left behind. As Vandals, we must come together and lift each other up," the University of Idaho shared. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of our students as the Vandal family mourns their loss."

Moscow Police Department Captain Tyson Berrett later told the Idaho Statesman that there is not a suspect in custody as of Sunday evening, and that students' names may be released Monday after speaking with a prosecuting attorney.

