4 Shot and Injured in Shooting Outside of San Antonio Mall

Four people sustained injuries after being shot near the entrance of a shopping mall in Texas, according to police.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, San Antonio Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the city’s South Park Mall, authorities said. Four victims were found and taken to a nearby hospital.

“The shooting happened in a breezeway outside the mall,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told PEOPLE in a statement on Thursday. “The four people were together when they were shot. The victims were three males, ages 17, 26, and 41 and a female, age 19 or 20. Their injuries include shots to the abdomen and foot.”

According to local San Antonio news station WOAI, all are in stable condition except the one who was in critical condition after suffering from the shot to the abdomen.

With the investigation still active, police are searching for five suspects who witnesses said got away in a black Dodge Charger after three of them shot the victims, according to the statement.

No motive for the crime has been determined and “no arrests have been made,” the statement said.

PRELIMINARY INFO: Around 9:00PM officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of SW Military for multiple shooting victims. Officers located four shooting victims. Witnesses reported 3 suspects shot the victims outside the location, jumped in a black Dodge Charger, and fled. https://t.co/uv0dHEAn2H — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) December 19, 2019

There was a active shooter at South Park mall I hope every one that was injured is okay 😭 smh people can’t even shop in peace no more I hate this world we live in this is scary! pic.twitter.com/jBkUqnGq7C — BRI🦋 (@Prettyassbriii_) December 19, 2019

VIDEO: Just arrived on scene of reported shooting at South Park Mall. Several police officers and ambulances are here. We are outside the JcPenny. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/MEqDzomcG3 — Henry RamosTV (@HenryRamosTV) December 19, 2019

One eyewitness described the terrifying scene to WOAI and said, “I just saw everyone screaming, yelling and crying. Everybody started running out of Chili’s, they were just pushing everyone.”

Shortly after the shooting, which came one week before Christmas, KENS 5 reported that loved ones were in touch with those inside the shopping center.

Representatives from the South Park Mall in San Antonio did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comments.

After gathering evidence from the scene — one first responder said there were “shell casings all over the place” — officers said the mall is now safe to visit, according to WOAI.