Mass. Police Investigating Murder-Suicide After Four Bodies Found in Three Separate Locations

A woman shot three of her male relatives to death Tuesday afternoon before ending her own life in a car found parked outside a Lynn, Mass., supermarket.

According to a statement from Essex County prosecutors, Lynn Police started receiving reports of a possible shooting shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the city's Highlands neighborhood where they "found two adult males," who were 66 and 34, "deceased from apparent gunshot wounds."

The statement adds "an initial investigation determined that a 31-year old female was a potential suspect."

More than an hour later, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the woman "was located in her motor vehicle in the Stop & Shop parking lot."

The woman was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Investigators later discovered an adult male, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound, in a motor vehicle outside" of a residence on Laighton Street.

Officials have yet to release the names of the individuals involved in the triple-murder-suicide.

The statement does note that "all of the deceased individuals are related to one another."

The statement does not specify how the four are related.

The matter remains under investigation.

In a statement, Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson called the deaths "devastating."

Police respond to one of the three crime scenes in Lynn. WCVB Channel 5 Boston/Youtube

"Our thoughts go out to the victims of this tragedy and we send our sincerest condolences to the families affected," said Nicholson.

"While the investigation is still underway we have been assured that there is no ongoing danger to the community," his statement continues. "We ask for the public to respect the family's privacy at this time as public safety officials continue their investigations."

At this stage in the investigation, police are not sure what motivated Tuesday's violence.