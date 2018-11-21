4 People, Including 2 Children, Found Dead After New Jersey Mansion Erupts in Flames

Four people were found dead in New Jersey Tuesday afternoon after a mansion mysteriously erupted in flames.

Dozens of firefighters were called to a massive estate in Colts Neck at around 1 p.m. and attempted to put out the blaze. Tragically once they were able to get the fire under control, they found two children and one woman severely burned inside the home, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said in a news conference obtained by News 12.

A man was found outside of the home and allegedly suffered a gunshot wound, according to NJ.com. However, Gramiccioni explained in the news conference that authorities cannot confirm if the victim was shot or whether or not it was self-inflicted.

At this time police believe the fire was intentionally set, Gramiccioni said, and the investigation is ongoing.

The bodies of the victims were transported to a medical examiner to determine the exact cause of death. Their identities have not yet been revealed to the public.

The New York Times reported that the home was owned by Keith Caniero, 50, and Jennifer Caniero, 45. Neighbors told the newspaper that Keith and Jennifer lived in the home with their two young children.

According to Keith’s LinkedIn, he served as CEO for a technology consulting company named Square One in Asbury Park.

Hours after the alleged arson at Keith’s home was reported, another fire erupted at a residence on Tilton Drive in Ocean Township owned by a relative, Gramiccioni said during the conference.

That home, according to The Times, was owned by Susan and Paul Caniero. Paul and Keith reportedly worked together at Square One.

When asked if the two fires are related, Gramiccioni told reporters, “That remains to be seen, but that is an option or an angle that we continue to pursue.”

A neighbor of Susan and Paul told The Times “They’re wonderful people. It’s pretty shocking.”

Gramiccioni also would not confirm if a suspect was in custody for either fire, but explained the community is not in danger.

“It’s important to emphasize that we have no reason to believe that anyone in the community is in danger at this time.”