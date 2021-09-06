Robert and Erika Herrington and their four children — Landon and Carter, 8; Briella, 3, and Delilah, 2 — were last seen last week

Four Minn. Siblings and Their Parents Are Missing, and Authorities Say They May Be in Danger

Authorities in Stearns County, Minnesota are seeking the public's help in finding a missing couple and their four children -- and they say that they may be in danger.

Robert and Erika Herrington and their four children — Landon and Carter, 8; Briella, 3, and Delilah, 2 — were last seen last week. According to an alert from the Stearns County Sheriff, the family is believed to be together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Sheriff's office says that Robert Herrington was previously served with a domestic assault no-contact order, and is not allowed to have any contact with his wife or children, who lived separately from him.

"There is concern for the children's welfare due to this and other conditions they may be in," the Sheriff's office says in an alert.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A Facebook post from the Stearns County Sheriff's office has been shared more than 17,000 times.

Authorities have not named Robert Herrington as a person of interest, nor has he been charged with any crime.

It's unclear if the family is still in Minnesota or has crossed state lines. Authorities say they are not ruling out the possibility that the family has traveled into Canada.

The Herringtons were last seen traveling in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata described as white with a black top and displaying Minnesota license BWD 364.